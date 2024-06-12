Can LatAm unlock its mineral riches with tax breaks?
Tax incentives could be a determining factor for Latin America to unlock its full mining potential, even for the critical minerals required for the energy transition. However, providing such breaks is more easily said than done.
According to a study prepared by industry association the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), a 10% cut in corporate income tax for mining firms in Latin America could produce 1% annual GDP growth, create 400,000 jobs by 2040 and result in US$41 billion in additional tax revenues for governments over the next 17 years.
"Decreasing corporate income tax rates for mining can decrease the tax burden, increasing the region’s international competitiveness and increasing investment. This can increase both industry and broader economic output," the ICMM states in the study titled "Unlocking Prosperity: Tax Principles for Sustainable Mining". The full document can be seen here.
However, the current trend in Latin America seems to be adding to the tax burden for miners rather than offering them incentives, partly in an effort to shore up public finances, the shortage of which makes it difficult to create room for tax incentives.
"The most important Latin American countries in the mining sector have demonstrated the opposite stance, creating more tax burdens on mining. This is because there is an ideologization of the activity, associated with a serious reputational problem," Paulo Honório de Castro Júnior, president of Minas Gerais state tax law association IMDT and head of tax affairs at law firm William Freire Advogados, told BNamericas.
"In addition to not providing any specific tax benefit for mining, Brazil has just proposed a new duty, the so-called selective tax of up to 1% on the extraction of iron ore. Chile, in 2023, promoted regulatory changes that meant its royalties could reach 46.5% of the activity's net operating profit," he added.
According to Castro Júnior, the heaviest mining tax burdens in Latin America are seen in Brazil and Peru, with total levies on profits approaching 50%.
This is a concern, given that the tax structure of mining jurisdictions plays a predominant role in the development of projects to supply the energy transition.
REQUIRED INVESTMENTS
The ICMM, which is formed by major global mining and metals companies, and national, regional and commodities association members, estimates that by 2030, the total required investment to meet demand for the minerals and metals needed for the global energy transition will be between US$360 billion and US$450bn.
Latin America is competing for a share of these investments with projects in other regions across the globe, meaning that some tax incentives would help sway investors’ decisions.
"It is recommended that these countries adopt measures such as the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC), provided in Canada. But that doesn't seem to be the Latin American trend," Castro Júnior underlined.
The CMETC is a tax incentive that provides investors in companies exploring for certain critical minerals with a 30% tax credit based on the amount invested.
That tax break is offered for projects involving copper, nickel, lithium, cobalt, graphite, a rare earth element, scandium, titanium, gallium, vanadium, tellurium, magnesium, zinc, a platinum group metal and uranium.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Snapshot: Vale’s innovation, R&D investments
In its highlights for the first quarter of this year, Vale said that technology enhancements led to a 77% reduction in incidents on critical activi...
Vale closely monitoring BHP's US$39bn bid for Anglo American
Vale CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo did not rule out evaluating an offer to acquire Anglo while stressing that the company's focus is on developing project...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: V2O5 Expansion (Maracás Menchen, Phase 4)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Pigment Processing Plant and Ilmenite Concentration Plant Expansion (Maracás Menchen, Phase 3)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: Pigment Processing Plant and Vanadium Trioxide Plant Expansions (Maracás Menchen, Phase 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Titanium Dioxide Pigment Plant (Maracás Menchen, Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Ilmenite Concentration Plant (Maracás Menchen, Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Irecê Mining Unit Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Retiro
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 hour from now
- Project: Ariquemes (Bom Futuro)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
- Project: CentroGold (ex Gurupi)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Itinga (Bandeira and Outro Lado deposits)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: NETZSCH do Brasil Indústria e Comércio LTDA. (NETZSCH do Brasil)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Empresa Construtora Brasil S.A. (ECB)
-
Empresa Construtora Brasil S.A. (ECB) works on engineering and construction of projects on road, railway, urban, industrial, port and airport, civil and mining infrastructure, n...
- Company: Mineração Maracá Industria e Comércio S.A.
-
Mineração Maracá Industria e Comércio S.A., a subsidiary of Toronto-based Yamana Gold Inc., started its operations in 1994 and focuses on the exploration, production, and sale o...
- Company: Stracta Supercalcario
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Horizonte Minerals do Brasil Ltda (HM do Brasil)
-
HM do Brasil Ltda. is a mineral exploration company owned by London-based Horizonte Minerals Plc. through its holding company HM Brazil Ltd. The Brazilian unit manages the Falcã...
- Company: Boston Metal (Boston Metal do Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Grupo Novonor (Novonor)
-
Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, is a Brazilian holding company present with operations in 14 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Per...