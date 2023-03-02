Despite promising economic indicators, Ecuador is facing heightened political uncertainty after a national assembly committee recommended the impeachment of President Guillermo Lasso.

Lasso also lost a referendum on various issues in February and faces low approval ratings, while public security is deteriorating and social inclusion has stalled.

Foreign investors have doubts about the viability of medium-term investments, Santiago Mosquera, the dean of Universidad de las Americas’ business school in Quito, told BNamericas.

The referendum was part of local elections, in which allies of former president Rafael Correa and the Pachakutik indigenous movement, opposed to extractive activities, surged.

“Another key element of the elections is that the right-wing parties have disappeared at the national level and in this scenario it is seen that the next president of Ecuador will be from the left, although we do not know if he will be radical or moderate, and this generates more concern for investors,” Mosquera said.

Correa's Revolución Ciudadana has a majority in the national assembly and was lacking 12 votes in June to unseat Lasso. Mosquera, who advises debt investors in international markets, said that Correa’s movement and Pachakutik are now the dominant political forces in the country.

IMPEACHMENT

A report by the national assembly committee on corruption in public companies found several instances that could justify accusing Lasso of ignoring bribery and embezzlement.

But proving failure to act will be difficult, since the accusers must show that Lasso knew about the crimes, constitutional lawyer Jorge Peñafiel told BNamericas.

National assembly president Virgilio Saquicela convened a plenary session for March 4 to analyze and vote the report. If approved, the constitutional court must issue an opinion before impeachment could start. A simple majority of the nine judges would also have to vote in favor of the process.

Peñafiel added that if the court adheres to technical aspects, it will not recommend impeachment, since there are no proven causes. Yet, “an approving opinion cannot be completely ruled out, due to the political role of the court.”

To impeach Lasso, 92 of 137 votes in the national assembly are required.

Should impeachment advance, experts expect Lasso to exercise his constitutional right to dissolve congress and govern by decree while the electoral council organizes new elections.

Meanwhile, investors are watching closely if Lasso persists or, if not, how he leaves and how the elections play out, Mosquera said.