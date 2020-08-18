Mexico
Analysis

How are Mexican mobile telcos coping with the pandemic?

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Satellite Small cells 4G LTE LTE-M 3G Mobile infra Wi-Fi/WiMax
How are Mexican mobile telcos coping with the pandemic?

A few weeks after Mexico’s telecom operators reported their Q2 financial results, industry experts are still analyzing how the coronavirus pandemic hit the sector. 

The COVID-19 crisis hurt Mexican telecom companies’ cumulative revenues to the tune of 10.7% in Q2 compared to the same period last year. 

The segment that lost the most was mobile telephony, including subscriptions and equipment sales, which saw a 5.2% overall decline, according to the Mexican institute of telecom rights IDET. 

“The effect of the macroeconomic suction was so strong that it led the entire sector to red numbers,” Ernesto Piedras, member of IDET and general director of The Competitive Intelligence Unit (The CIU), told BNamericas. 

“In the first quarter, there was still a flat or positive performance in the sector. But in the second quarter the fall was very sharp,” he said, adding that the sector tends to be countercyclical when the economy declines. 

Nevertheless, the country's main player has not lost its dominance in the market. 

MOBILE SUBSCRIPTIONS 

Piedras met with members of IDET on August 15 to discuss the dynamics of the industry during H1. 

In a statement, the institute noted that the losses in mobile revenues were a consequence of the social distancing measures that the government implemented in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. Operators also attributed the losses to the closure of stores during lockdowns. 

However, IDET also discussed the predominance that one operator holds over the entire subsector. 

The institute highlighted its concerns regarding the concentration of most mobile revenues in a single operator, América Móvil’s Telcel, which has dominated the market despite asymmetric regulations imposed by telecom regulator IFT three years ago. 

“It has been more than two-and-a-half years that the preponderant economic agent [Telcel] has been consistently gaining market share, which draws a lot of attention and is a concern because the objective of the asymmetric regulations of the [telecommunications reform of 2013] were to make way for competitive ground so that users can make their own choices,” Piedras said. 

“What Telcel did, in a very clever way commercially, is that it let its prepaid subscriptions, which are known to be low income, absorb the decline while protecting the permanence of postpaid contracts,” he said, adding that the strategy helped Telcel’s income fall by the smallest proportion possible while also gaining more market share. 

Piedras said Carlos Slim's América Móvil has been implementing this tactic for some time now and IFT has failed to boost competitiveness in the market. 

ALSO READ: AT&T's LatAm revenues hit by COVID-19

ALSO READ: América Móvil aims to charge more for 5G services

Mexican telecom operators – Telcel, AT&T México, Telefónica and MNVOs – reported a total of 119.1mn mobile subscriptions in June, 783,000 fewer than the same month last year and 4.1mn fewer than end-1Q20, according to local consultancy Teleconomia. 

Telcel lost 1.8mn subscriptions from Q1, AT&T 1.2mn, Telefónica an estimated 1.5mn and MNVOs around 100,000. 

The operators reported combined revenues of 59bn pesos (US$2.6bn), a year-over-year drop of 19.6% and a quarter-on-quarter fall of 20%, the firm said.

Telcel maintained its market share of 63% over the 12 months, AT&T stayed at 15%, Telefónica at 20% and MNVOs at 1.7%. 

The CIU expects the mobile segment to regain its strength in the upcoming quarters. 

LESSONS TO BE LEARNT

Although the COVID-19 emergency has exposed certain vulnerabilities in the market, it has also highlighted the investment contributions that fixed and new mobile operators have made in recent years, Piedras said. 

“The investments made by many of the operators, especially the cable companies and new mobile operators, have allowed the networks to support the increase in traffic. There have been no reports of network collapses or crises in the voice, data or video traffic section,” he said, adding that mobile traffic has moved to the fixed broadband segment. 

The CIU head also said that the virus reiterated the need for greater investment to improve telecom infrastructure, which has played a key role in maintaining the population connected. 

“What people, homes and companies are going to want from now on is more robustness in our ability to connect,” Piedras said, adding that the broadcasting segment has also reported a boom in audiences since the pandemic hit Mexico. 

On Wednesday, The CIU will host a webinar to discuss the negative effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the telecom sector. 

ALSO READ: Mexican broadcasters to get kids back to school

ALSO READ: Mexican telecom regulator puts 2020-24 plan up for public consultation

To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.

News in: ICT (Mexico)

Wilson Center: North America 5G deployment lacks security, regulatory vision

Wilson Center: North America 5G deployment lacks security, regulatory vision

The project’s analysis and insights assumed more importance after the new US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), which merged the three markets ...

IFC opens call for tech innovators to bring their sustainable cooling solutions to Latin America to mitigate climate change

IFC opens call for tech innovators to bring their sustainable cooling solutions to Latin America to mitigate climat...

IFC opens call for tech innovators to bring their sustainable cooling solutions to Latin America to mitigate climate change

Guiding power utilities along the smart meter highway

Guiding power utilities along the smart meter highway

After Brazil, Allianz now turns to Mexico’s auto segment

After Brazil, Allianz now turns to Mexico’s auto segment

Halliburton Forms Strategic Agreement With Microsoft and Accenture to Advance Digital Capabilities

Halliburton Forms Strategic Agreement With Microsoft and Accenture to Advance Digital Capabilities

Platform opens new source of income for Mexican SMEs

Platform opens new source of income for Mexican SMEs

América Móvil Content (AMCO) and Verizon Media agree on a multi-year strategic alliance

América Móvil Content (AMCO) and Verizon Media agree on a multi-year strategic alliance

América Móvil aims to charge more for 5G services

América Móvil aims to charge more for 5G services

Spotlight: Crowdfunding and fintech regulation in LAC

Spotlight: Crowdfunding and fintech regulation in LAC

Will the e-business boom continue after the pandemic?

Will the e-business boom continue after the pandemic?

See more news

Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.

Other projects

Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.

  • Project: El Fierro
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 8 hours ago

Other companies in: ICT (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Arneses y Conexiones, S.A. de C.V.  (ARCOSA)
  • Arneses y Conexiones, SA de CV is the OSCA-ARCOSA manufacturing plant located in Tijuana, in the Mexican state of Baja California. It was established in 1986 and dedicated to th...
  • Company: Alestra S. de R.L. de C.V.  (Alestra)
  • Alestra S. de R.L. de C.V. (Alestra) participates in the market of communication and information technologies in Mexico since 1996. Based in the City of Mexico, Alestra operates...
  • Company: Radiomovil Dipsa S.A. de C.V.  (Telcel)
  • Radiomovil Dipsa S.A. de C.V. (Telcel) is a Mexican mobile operator which offers voice services under a variety of rate plans, either prepaid or postpaid. Additionally, the comp...
  • Company: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.  (Televisa)
  • Grupo Televisa is a Mexican media company and a participant in the international entertainment business. It distributes its programming throughout Latin America, Europe, Asia an...
  • Company: Teléfonos de México, S.A.B. de C.V.  (Telmex)
  • Telephones of Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (Telmex) is a provider of telecommunications and information technology, subsidiary of Mexican América Móvil. The company offers connectivity...
  • Company: TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V.  (TV Azteca)
  • Mexican broadcast giant TV Azteca S.A. de C.V., owned by Grupo Salinas, generates over 10,000 hours of content per year operating two national networks, Azteca 13 and Azteca 7 t...

Most recent reports in: ICT

Latin American Telecom Capex 2020 Latin American Telecom Capex 2020
US$299
The Great South American Oil & Gas Digitization The Great South American Oil & Gas Digitization
US$199
How Telefónica, Backbone Projects and Industry ... How Telefónica, Backbone Projects and Industry 4.0 Will Shape 2020 Intelligence Series Mexico ICT...
US$199
Disruption in Times of Crisis Disruption in Times of Crisis
US$399
Total to pay:
Selected item:
Secure payment system.
Payment detail
Create an account on BNamericas
Payment
What is this?

Latest news

Brazil’s PPSA preps ICT tender for 2021

Brazil’s PPSA preps ICT tender for 2021

Argentine hydrocarbons activity remains sluggish

Argentine hydrocarbons activity remains sluggish

Argentina awards new Vaca Muerta concession to Exxonmobil

Argentina awards new Vaca Muerta concession to Exxonmobil

How green hydrogen could transform Chile’s mining industry

How green hydrogen could transform Chile’s mining industry

Why Sergipe state is gaining prominence in Brazil’s energy market

Why Sergipe state is gaining prominence in Brazil’s energy market