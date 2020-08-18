A few weeks after Mexico’s telecom operators reported their Q2 financial results, industry experts are still analyzing how the coronavirus pandemic hit the sector.

The COVID-19 crisis hurt Mexican telecom companies’ cumulative revenues to the tune of 10.7% in Q2 compared to the same period last year.

The segment that lost the most was mobile telephony, including subscriptions and equipment sales, which saw a 5.2% overall decline, according to the Mexican institute of telecom rights IDET.

“The effect of the macroeconomic suction was so strong that it led the entire sector to red numbers,” Ernesto Piedras, member of IDET and general director of The Competitive Intelligence Unit (The CIU), told BNamericas.

“In the first quarter, there was still a flat or positive performance in the sector. But in the second quarter the fall was very sharp,” he said, adding that the sector tends to be countercyclical when the economy declines.

Nevertheless, the country's main player has not lost its dominance in the market.

MOBILE SUBSCRIPTIONS

Piedras met with members of IDET on August 15 to discuss the dynamics of the industry during H1.

In a statement, the institute noted that the losses in mobile revenues were a consequence of the social distancing measures that the government implemented in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. Operators also attributed the losses to the closure of stores during lockdowns.

However, IDET also discussed the predominance that one operator holds over the entire subsector.

The institute highlighted its concerns regarding the concentration of most mobile revenues in a single operator, América Móvil’s Telcel, which has dominated the market despite asymmetric regulations imposed by telecom regulator IFT three years ago.

“It has been more than two-and-a-half years that the preponderant economic agent [Telcel] has been consistently gaining market share, which draws a lot of attention and is a concern because the objective of the asymmetric regulations of the [telecommunications reform of 2013] were to make way for competitive ground so that users can make their own choices,” Piedras said.

“What Telcel did, in a very clever way commercially, is that it let its prepaid subscriptions, which are known to be low income, absorb the decline while protecting the permanence of postpaid contracts,” he said, adding that the strategy helped Telcel’s income fall by the smallest proportion possible while also gaining more market share.

Piedras said Carlos Slim's América Móvil has been implementing this tactic for some time now and IFT has failed to boost competitiveness in the market.

Mexican telecom operators – Telcel, AT&T México, Telefónica and MNVOs – reported a total of 119.1mn mobile subscriptions in June, 783,000 fewer than the same month last year and 4.1mn fewer than end-1Q20, according to local consultancy Teleconomia.

Telcel lost 1.8mn subscriptions from Q1, AT&T 1.2mn, Telefónica an estimated 1.5mn and MNVOs around 100,000.

The operators reported combined revenues of 59bn pesos (US$2.6bn), a year-over-year drop of 19.6% and a quarter-on-quarter fall of 20%, the firm said.

Telcel maintained its market share of 63% over the 12 months, AT&T stayed at 15%, Telefónica at 20% and MNVOs at 1.7%.

The CIU expects the mobile segment to regain its strength in the upcoming quarters.

LESSONS TO BE LEARNT

Although the COVID-19 emergency has exposed certain vulnerabilities in the market, it has also highlighted the investment contributions that fixed and new mobile operators have made in recent years, Piedras said.

“The investments made by many of the operators, especially the cable companies and new mobile operators, have allowed the networks to support the increase in traffic. There have been no reports of network collapses or crises in the voice, data or video traffic section,” he said, adding that mobile traffic has moved to the fixed broadband segment.

The CIU head also said that the virus reiterated the need for greater investment to improve telecom infrastructure, which has played a key role in maintaining the population connected.

“What people, homes and companies are going to want from now on is more robustness in our ability to connect,” Piedras said, adding that the broadcasting segment has also reported a boom in audiences since the pandemic hit Mexico.

On Wednesday, The CIU will host a webinar to discuss the negative effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the telecom sector.

