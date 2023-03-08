How Chile's push for EITI membership is gaining momentum
Chile's mining exports totaled US$58.2bn last year, according to the central bank, and private sector mining companies paid slightly over US$5bn in tax, a report by the government’s budget department shows.
However, the apparently high figures for the sector that accounted for 58% of total exports have been questioned, particularly about what is really exported and how tax revenues from mining are composed.
Although the issues came to the fore with the discussion of the mining royalty bill, with which the government hopes to increase tax collection, now they are gaining prominence again as Chile seeks to join the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).
The lower house approved a motion in January that requires President Gabriel Boric and mining minister Marcela Hernando to proceed with the process.
Transparency in the industry is "fundamental to the credibility of fiscal policy and good governance," the motion states. Transparency would also make it possible to systematize mining information and submit it to an independent evaluation as a way to combat acts of corruption, social conflicts, greater inequality and poverty, according to the motion.
EITI representatives were in Chile at the end of February and its chair, former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark, spoke of the importance of achieving a "magic triangle between the state, civil society and industry" to advance credibility, according to a mining ministry statement.
The chairman of state copper miner Codelco, Máximo Pacheco, said: "In the fight against climate change and with the energy transition, it is imperative to build legitimacy and generate trust."
Transparency is also essential to encourage investment and the Chilean delegation at the PDAC mining convention in Toronto seeks to promote Chile as a mining country not only dedicated to the extraction and commercialization of minerals but also as an exporter of technological solutions, services and knowledge.
A seminar titled Chile: Leading a Journey Toward Traceable, Transparent, and Responsible Mining was presented at PDAC on Monday. However, progress still needs to be made in certain aspects of transparency.
Two studies by the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Eclac) that addressed economic income, the tax regime and fiscal transparency in Chilean copper and lithium mining were cited in the chamber during the debate on the EITI initiative.
Improving mining tax information with a breakdown by companies is pointed out by Eclac as one of the greatest challenges.
“How much are they taxed and how do they pay?” asked deputy Jaime Mulet during the session. The lawmaker also mentioned the lack of knowledge about what Chile exports, especially in terms of concentrates.
Chile is the world’s largest copper producer and one of the biggest lithium producers.
