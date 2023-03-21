With a new operator on the way and the reinforcement of existing telcos, the mobile market in Panama is on the verge of a transformation.

The announcement of the acquisition of Claro Panamá by Cable & Wireless Panamá from América Móvil precipitated the exit of Digicel, the third mobile operator in the market and part of a group that is having financial difficulties.

A new third operator is now expected while the regulator Asep bolsters the operations of the two largest telcos in the market with additional spectrum.

Asep assigned Cable & Wireless 44 additional frequencies for mobile telephony services and 24 frequencies for the use of telecommunications transport services.

The regulator also decided to assign Tigo 44 additional frequencies for mobile telephony.

The frequencies assigned are in the 5GHz, 6GHz and 7.5GHz bands and between 10GHz and 19GHz (see attached files).

The decisions were made in November, but were published on the regulator's website this month.

According to the regulator, Panama had an estimated 6.8mn mobile lines at the end of 2022, of which 3.8mn were LTE lines.

Tigo is the biggest operator in the market. Cable & Wireless, merged with Claro since July, reported 2.17mn mobile subscribers as of end-2022 in its latest earnings report.

Any operator that acquires the Digicel concession, its users and network assets must enter the mobile market as a competitor, since a 2018 law establishes that there must be at least three concessionaires offering these services.

Digicel is estimated to have around 300,000 users, according to figures published by Asep in the tender for its concession.

The incoming operator will have to compete with two well-established operators and in a market with 157% mobile penetration and 96% coverage of the population.

In the tender launched by Asep, General International Telecom Panama (Gitpan) was the only bidder.

General International Telecom is a new company that acquired the assets of Telefónica in El Salvador. In Salvadoran media it was reported that the company is backed by Grupo Financiero Atlántida.

The Panamanian telecommunications market, including mobile telephony, mobile broadband, pay-TV and fixed broadband, generated revenues of US$1.11bn in 2020, with cellular mobile services accounting for US$592mn of that total, or 53%.

Investments in the sector reached US$276mn in 2022, US$10mn more than was disbursed in 2021.