Petrobras’ economic interests expected to remain safeguarded
Brazilian oil company Petrobras' "economic interests continue being preserved," despite changes implemented by the state firm’s new administration, Carolina Chimenti, senior analyst at Moody's, told BNamericas.
The main modifications seen January related to Petrobras’ fuel pricing policy, dividend policy, and executive board and board of directors.
"However, for the time being these changes have not affected the company's credit fundamentals and cash generation capacity," Chimenti said. "But this is a very important point that we are monitoring closely, given all the changes that have been announced," she added.
According to Chimenti, the market reacted neutrally to slightly positively to Petrobras' financial results for the third quarter, when the company posted a 42% lower net profit compared with a year earlier.
"The drop in profit reflects lower barrel prices and a more appreciated exchange rate, and not a worsening of production or profitability related to any specific point at Petrobras," she said.
The analyst added, "the outlook is stable in relation to Q3, with stable fuel prices and exchange rates."
OVERVIEW
Petrobras’ net profits have consistently fallen since the third quarter of 2022.
Besides conjunctural factors, such as variations of the exchange rate and the international oil price, this also reflects a change in the oil giant’s strategic orientation as of January 2023, when Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva began his presidential term.
With a more state-centric view than the previous administration, Lula is in favor of keeping Petrobras as an integrated, verticalized company, increasing investments in areas other than the highly profitable pre-salt exploration and production activity, such as refining and renewable energy.
