Brazil’s government will face major challenges to advance proposals and reforms due to a divided congress, with analysts suggesting that polarization will drag down President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s approval ratings and limit his options.

A poll by Ipespe, sponsored by banking federation Febraban, showed that 40% of respondents considered the administration excellent or good, while 27% thought it was average and 28% considered it bad or terrible.

Since this was Ipespe’s first poll this year, it has no basis for comparison, but the numbers still show that Lula is unlikely to reach the 80% approval he achieved before ending his second term in 2010.

"We will hardly see in the short or medium term in Brazil and Latin America political leaders with approval levels of 80%, as was more common in the past, since the region is in a more difficult economic scenario now and society is more politically divided," Silvio Cascione, a political analyst at Eurasia consulting group, told BNamericas.

"I see [Lula’s] approval ratings staying between 40% and 50%, but if the economy deteriorates and government approval drops below these levels, it will be difficult to articulate political support from congress," added Cascione.

"We will have time for the government to stabilize internally. Because, today, the government still doesn't have a consistent basis, neither in the lower house nor in the senate, to approve [proposals] that require a simple majority," lower house president Arthur Lira was quoted as saying by Folha de S. Paulo newspaper.

Lira's statement was a reminder for the government that it doesn’t have enough support to pass its planned tax reform, among others. Lawmakers of Lula’s Workers’ Party were obliged to help reelect center-right Lira in February because the party could not muster another candidate with enough support.

Lula also kept communications minister José Juscelino dos Santos Filho in his post after allegations of wrongdoings emerged and even though Workers’ Party head Gleisi Hoffmann demanded his resignation.

But Juscelino dos Santos is a member of centrist coalition partner União Brasil, and his exit would have deteriorated centrist support.

Still, “although congress is divided, in the conversations we have with lawmakers, those who would not support government measures at all are a minority, so this shows that there is room for articulation by Lula's administration to approve measures in congress,” said Cascione.