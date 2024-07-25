Saudi investment could help Brazil unearth new mining frontiers
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, July 25, 2024
Taxes & Subsidies Public Investment Iron ore Other (Government - Associations - NGOs) Lithium Lithium Electrolyte Trade Nickel Niobium Private Investment Copper Capex Federal Government Rare earth elements (REE) Lithium Hydroxide Mining Companies Commodities Clean Energy Transition Investment Lithium Carbonate
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.