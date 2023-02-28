The change in Brazil’s federal administration coupled with a possible global economic recession could hurt the number of mergers and acquisitions in the local energy sector, experts tell BNamericas.

Even so, the volume of transactions is expected to accelerate in comparison with 2022, particularly driven by energy transition efforts.

Fabrício Gonçalvez, CEO of Box asset management, said the big unknown is in transforming acquisitions into profitability and suitability for the buyer.

"This comes at a time when energy and natural resources companies are capitalized, more than any other industry, with US$300bn, and this will feed their investments in the energy transition," he told BNamericas.

Regarding Brazil specifically, Gonçalvez said M&A professionals will have to double down on scenario planning.

"[Brazilian President] Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's return to power is one of the points [to be considered] because businessmen know that substantial but unpredictable political changes will be implemented in his third term," the analyst said.

Gonçalvez said that, according to Fitch Ratings, the outlook for the electric power sector in Brazil in 2023 is neutral.

Among the reasons is the prospect of modest growth in energy consumption, limiting the expansion of distributors' cash generation, and the persistence of high energy rates, which may increase defaults.

However, "Fitch also evaluates that there will be no relevant change in the cash generation capacity of Brazilian companies in the sector in 2023 as a result of the new government," added Gonçalvez.

Initiated during the previous administration of Jair Bolsonaro, the studies for the privatizations of federal oil company Petrobras and Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA) are now practically out of the question.

On the other hand, there are several potential M&As in the pipeline, such as the ones involving Ceará state’s power distributor, in addition to Espírito Santo, Paraná and Minas Gerais state-run firms ESGás, Compagás and Cemig, respectively.

Paulo Guilherme Coimbra, a partner at KPMG, highlighted the potential divestments of Eletrobras and the appetite of oil and gas companies like Shell and TotalEnergies for assets that could help them accelerate their energy transition goals.

"And there are pension funds and private equity funds, such as Cubico [Sustainable Investments], CPPIB and CDPQ, which are also looking at energy companies. It's a well heated sector, but it's part of a global dynamic and could be affected by an economic recession," he told BNamericas.

Carlos Lobo, partner at US law firm Hughes, Hubbard & Reed, said that with the end of the high inflationary trend in the main global markets, what is expected in early 2023 is that business will gradually return to normal, providing a more optimistic scenario.

He cited interest from foreign investors in Latin America, especially in the energy sector.

"The more predictable and often even friendlier political scenario, in the opinion of international players, in addition to the antagonism between China and the United States, makes the nearshoring phenomenon, in which companies seek to shorten their production chain, a reality," said the lawyer in an article recently disclosed to the press.

Lobo said companies that currently rely on suppliers in Asia should seek closer producers in Latin America to reduce risks and possible logistical bottlenecks.

"Certainly Mexico, Brazil and other countries in the region will benefit from this movement," he said.