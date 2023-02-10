Brazil's Petrobras is likely to maintain a high utilization factor at its refineries this year of around 90%, Marcus D'Elia, partner at local consultancy Leggio Consultoria, told BNamericas.

Reaching this level will depend on the national oil company’s scheduled shutdowns for maintenance, according to the expert.

“These shutdowns are announced some time in advance, but it’s not possible to have predictability for a long period as the visibility of this type of maintenance is less than a year,” D'Elia said.

The total utilization factor (FUT) of Petrobras' refining park was 88% in 2022, five percentage points (pp) higher than in 2021.

Another likely priority for Petrobras this year will be the expansion of its S10 diesel production, according to D’Élia.

Sales of the lower sulfur content fuel represented 59% of the company's total diesel commercialization in 2022 (691,000b/d), up 3pp from 2021.

The NOC’s 2023-27 business plan foresees boosting S-10 diesel production capacity by more than 300,000b/d.

Total refining capex for the five-year period is US$9.2bn, with a focus on energy efficiency at plants and higher-quality products with a smaller carbon footprint.

“It’s not possible to evaluate other Petrobras priorities at this moment, since it has already been announced that the [management] team is reviewing the strategic plan and there should be changes,” said D’Élia.

Petrobras holds a dominant position in Brazil’s refining segment, accounting for about 80% of refining capacity, which stands at 2.46Mb/d (million barrels per day).

Since 2019, when Petrobras signed an agreement with the country’s antitrust authority Cade to reduce its dominance, three refineries have been divested: Landulpho Alves (RLAM), Issac Sabbá (Reman) and Paraná Xisto (SIX).

The NOC has also reached a sales agreement for Lubrificantes e Derivados do Nordeste (Lubnor), but the deal still requires approval from Cade.

Another four refineries were included in Petrobras’ divestment program: Abreu e Lima (Rnest), Presidente Getúlio Vargas (Repar), Alberto Pasqualini (Refap) and Gabriel Passos (Regap). But these are now likely to remain with the company due to the change in government that took place on January 1.

With a more state-centric view than the previous administration, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is in favor of keeping Petrobras’ dominance of the downstream segment and expanding its refining capacity.