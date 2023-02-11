Why Uruguay's planned 5G tender has sparked controversy
The upcoming 5G tender in Uruguay, which is expected to take place in March, has generated some controversy in the market.
February 13 is the deadline for operators to submit comments on the draft with the tender specifications, which has been issued by sector regulator Ursec.
A novelty of the upcoming tender is that it will allow the participation of international players that are currently not present in Uruguay. The last spectrum tenders were only open for the companies that operate in the local market: Antel, Claro and Movistar.
The tender will offer three blocks in the 3.5GHz band, one of which is reserved for state-owned Antel and two that will be up for grabs for the private firms.
To participate companies must have a local mobile phone license or have operations in two other countries in Latin America. This closed the door to Dedicado, a Uruguayan fixed operator that was looking to enter the mobile market.
Dedicado had also hoped to acquire spectrum in other bands, which in the end the government decided not to put out to tender.
The company has said it will challenge the government decree that announced the tender. Such an action is not likely to have any effect on the tender, an industry source who spoke on condition of anonymity told BNamericas.
Dedicado was planning to become the country's fourth mobile operator, and for this reason it had made investments in core 5G.
Being an open tender, there is an opportunity for operators such as Telecom Argentina to enter and other names being mentioned in local press are WOM and Millicom. Regarding this possibility another source who also preferred to remain anonymous said: "Competition in Uruguay, with the three existing operators, is already sufficient."
New competitors would also need other bands to be able to compete, as well as infrastructure. "There is no infrastructure sharing so it is difficult for another operator to enter," the source said.
Dedicado's CEO, Arturo Vargas, recently told BNamericas that the way to promote competition in Uruguay is for Antel to have prices that are more in line with those in neighboring countries. "Antel charges US$8-US$10 per megabit, when in Argentina it is around US$0.35 and in Brazil US$0.15-US$0.20," he said.
Buying an existing player is also an option for international operators to enter the country but Claro and Movistar are the only private firms, and are themselves part of large international groups.
The price of spectrum has also become an issue of controversy for the upcoming tender, especially after recent spectrum renewals that were questioned by market participants - Claro in particular.
The 5G tender specifications put the price at US$28mn for each lot while the decree stipulated a price of US$22mn. "The [technical] fundamentals for this price are not known," said one of the sources.
Both sources also criticized the tender's coverage obligations: One called them "very light" and the other said it is not clear if the coverage has to be with 4G or 5G.
One of them also said that the tender lacks strong obligations in terms of infrastructure deployment. "Therefore, the investments will be concentrated in Montevideo, Maldonado, Canelones."
For the first 24 months of the contract, Ursec has set an obligation for the deployment of 70 base stations in the national territory, and "at least two base stations in at least 10 departments of the country, except Montevideo." For the next 36 months, the obligation is deployment of at least two base stations in each department.
