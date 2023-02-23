Copec Voltex powering Chile’s electromobility push
Copec Voltex believes that that Chile has now reached a turning point in terms of infrastructure that will eventually lead to electric vehicles being able to be compete with traditional cars.
“From our point of view, in two to four years from now, private electric vehicles will have competitive prices in comparison with diesel ones, thanks to lower battery prices," the firm’s CEO Andrea Castro, told BNamericas.
In addition to lower operating costs for electric vehicles, technological improvements and the development of an efficient charging network will make electromobility closer to becoming a reality,” she added.
She also pointed to the expansion of charging infrastructure, as there are now over 600 public-access charging points across the country.
Copec Voltex is involved in this expansion and plans to open a total of 10 new electric bus terminals this year in Santiago alone, which entail a US$28mn investment.
So far three have been opened in the Renca, Huechuraba and Peñalolén districts of the capital. The latter two are planned to have one more terminal each, while another five will be established in Puente Alto. These will provide power to a total of 800 vehicles per day.
Santiago’s electric bus fleet reached 1,000 units earlier this month, making it the largest of any city outside China. Authorities plan to double that number by the end of 2023.
Copec Voltex also has plans to expand infrastructure outside the capital and it is currently developing an electric bus terminal for the northern city of Antofagasta in partnership with operator Green Energy.
This new terminal will initially serve 40 buses using the same standard as those in Santiago’s RED system.
“This is in line with our objective to decentralize electromobility,” Castro said, adding that Copec Voltex will also work to expand its public charging network across the country this year. To achieve this, it has partnerships with carmakers such as Nissan, JMC and Porsche, among others, to install household chargers for the private market.
The firm will also continue to support its clients in the industrial sector with solutions adapted to their specific needs.
