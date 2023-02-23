Copec Voltex, the electric vehicle division of Chile's Copec holding group, believes the country is turning a corner in electromobility, as EV prices begin to come down while battery-charging infrastructure expands.

“In two to four years, private electric vehicles will have competitive prices compared to diesel-fueled cars thanks to lower battery prices," Copec Voltex CEO Andrea Castro tells BNamericas.

Meanwhile, Chile's charging network has expanded to 600 public-access charging stations across the country. Copec Voltex and Enel have driven the charging network's expansion, with help from ABB Chile and CGE.

Copec Voltex plans to open 10 electric bus terminals this year in Santiago alone, which entail a US$28mn investment, to power 800 vehicles per day.

Santiago’s electric bus fleet reached 1,000 units earlier this month, making it the largest of any city outside of China. Authorities plan to double that number by the end of 2023.

Copec Voltex has plans to expand infrastructure outside the capital; it's developing an electric bus terminal for the northern city of Antofagasta in partnership with local operator Green Energy Transport Latinoamérica. It will initially serve 40 buses using the same standard as those in Santiago’s RED system.

“This is in line with our objective to decentralize electromobility,” Castro says, adding that Copec Voltex will work to expand its public charging network as well as continue to install residential charging stations in partnership with automakers Nissan, JMC and Porsche.