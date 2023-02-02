Santiago looking to double electric bus fleet after hitting 1,000-unit milestone
Santiago’s electric bus fleet has reached the landmark figure of 1,000 units, and authorities are now aiming to double that number to 2,000 by the end of this year.
The government's plan also involves beginning to expand electromobility services to cities other than the capital, although transport minister Juan Carlos Muñoz said that this will involve financing challenges.
“We want our funds to reach as many cities as possible, but now they aren’t enough to cover everything,” Muñoz said in response to a question from BNamericas at the opening of a new electric bus charging terminal in Santiago’s Renca district.
He added that this issue will be discussed in congress next month when legislators debate a new transport subsidy law.
Santiago first introduced electric buses in November 2017 and it currently has the biggest fleet of such vehicles in any city outside China. Chile’s goal is for all public transport buses to be electric by 2040.
Muñoz also said that some of the electric bus corridor tenders for regional capitals have been awarded and the first units will start operating there soon.
“In the future, we would like all regional and provincial capitals to have quality public transport,” the minister said.
The transport ministry (MTT) has also announced a pilot for a green hydrogen bus in Santiago’s Red public transport system, although Muñoz said that it is still too early to introduce these units on a larger scale.
“Nowadays green hydrogen vehicles are extraordinarily expensive and uncompetitive. However, we're willing to test them and give them a chance in order to identify the areas in which we can advance,” he said during the ceremony.
Muñoz told BNamericas after the event that the government was willing to use multilateral financing to continue advancing electromobility in the country.
“The system requires large amounts of resources. Much of them come from users through fares and others from the state through subsidies, and we're always looking to access multilateral loans as well, especially when we’re talking about new technologies,” he said.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Chile)
OHLA nets 75mn euro Metro contract in Chile
The Spanish group will build section 4 of the subway's future Line N°7.
Chile open to multilateral financing for electromobility projects outside Santiago
Though the capital has the largest fleet in Latin America, electric buses are not expected to begin operating in other cities until next year.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Improvement CBI Crossing Route S-269; Gral López-Padre Las Casas; commune of Father Las Casas; Province of Cautín; Araucania region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Improvement of Route Y-290, Cueva Del Milodon Road, Section Dm 0,000 - DM 9,490,000, Ultima Esperanza Province, Magallanes Region and Chilean Antarctica
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Extension Repositioning Route 90 (Ex I-50), Sector: San Fernando - Crossing Route I-860, Bernardo Libertador Region O higgins.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Improvement of route 1, sector: Michilla-Caleta Buena, stretch from DM 105,000.00 to DM 136,083.00, district: mejillones and tocopilla, province of antofagasta and tocopilla, region ...
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Improvement Route O-846, Sector El Laurel - Lota, Province of Concepción, Biobío Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Improvement Route 7 Sector Hornopiren - Pichanco, Commune of Hualaihué. Section: Cholgo Bridge - Picpa Ramp Access
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Replacement Route G-150, Pan-American Sector -Lampa, Section KM 0,38 - KM 14,3, Province of Chacabuco, Metropolitan Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Improvement Route 201-CH Sector Section B, Pellaifa - Liquiñe, DM. 0.000 - DM.17.387.546, Panguipulli Commune, Valdivia Province, Los Ríos Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Improvement of Route G-45, Padre Hurtado Road, Cuesta Chada Sector, DM Section. 35,564.24 - DM. 41,012,252, Province of Maipo, Metropolitan Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Improvement Route 9, Cerro Castillo - Fork Route Y-150, Province of Last Hope, Magallanes Region and Chilean Antarctica.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Doosan Bobcat Chile S.A. (Doosan Bobcat Chile)
-
Doosan Bobcat Chile SA, is a supplier of machinery and equipment aimed at providing solutions to different sectors of the industry. Doosan Bobcat Chile SA is part of Doosan Infr...
- Company: Resiter S.A. (Resiter)
-
Resiter is in the industrial waste management business and has operations in Chile, Peru y Uruguay. It will soon open offices in Colombia. The company offers a wide range of ser...
- Company: Neltume Ports S.A. (Neltume Ports)
-
Neltume Ports is a port operator and developer with a diversified range of terminals across South America and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The company has 16 port termin...
- Company: Nexxo S.A.
-
Established in 1980, Nexxo S.A. is a industrial solutions company which offers services including chemical cleaning and flushing, maintenance of equipment and decoking. In 2013,...
- Company: Pöyry Chile Ltda. (AFRY Chile)
-
AFRY Chile operates as a subsidiary of international consulting and engineering company ÅF Pöyry AB. The company serves clients globally across the energy and industrial sectors...
- Company: EBCO S.A. (EBCO)
- Company: Consorcio Puente Chacao S.A. (Consorcio Puente Chacao)
-
Consorcio Puente Chacao is a consortium formed by South Korean firm Hyundai, Brazilian company OAS, Norwegian company Aas-Jakobsen and French firm Systra to design and build the...
- Company: FLSmidth S.A. (FLSmidth Chile)
-
FLSmidth S.A (FLSmitdth Chile) is the Chilean subsidiary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S, the Danish supplier of equipment and services to the global cement and minerals industries. Headq...