The Costa Rican telecom regulator Sutel has recommended that the science, technology and telecommunications ministry Micitt should start the tender to award spectrum for 5G networks.

The feasibility study carried out by the watchdog, along with a public consultation, indicated that the tender should be carried out as soon as possible "to achieve greater market efficiency."

However, the authority also underlined the need to continue working on the recovery of unused and underutilized spectrum in the 2600MHz and 3500MHz bands, as well as outlining various risks and limitations.

The study carried out confirms that there is still persistent asymmetric allocation of radio spectrum between mobile operators in Costa Rica. For private operators, the fact that only the state-owned company ICE currently has spectrum for 5G networks in the domestic market gives it an advantage that creates competitive pressures for the new tender.

Sutel also believes that if the 2600MHz band is excluded from the tender process, it will not be possible to take advantage of the economies of scale of the technology.

"The bidding process would allow market operators to satisfy, at least partially, their demand for radioelectric spectrum and mitigate the imbalance in terms of holdings of radioelectric spectrum for 5G," said Sutel president Federico Chacón Loaiza in a release from the regulator.

The report indicates that there is sufficient spectrum to assign the minimum amounts necessary in low and high bands to each mobile operator in the market to allow them to deploy 5G networks.

Costa Rica has 90MHz available in the 700MHz band, 100MHz in the 2300MHz band, 225MHz in the 3500MHz band, 1250MHz in the 26GHz band and 2000MHz in the 28GHz band.

The players estimate that, in addition to the initial deployment requirements, an additional 5GHz will be required on average in the high bands by 2030 and 2GHz in medium bands by 2025-30. They also think it is necessary to increase the amount of spectrum available in low bands.

WHAT THE OPERATORS SAY

All three operators, Liberty, Claro and ICE have shown interest in acquiring new spectrum for mobile services in the country.

Specifically, they have expressed interest in portions of the 700MHz, 2300/2600MHz, 26GHz and 28GHz bands, while Claro and Liberty are also interested in the 3500MHz band.

They are reportedly interested in the following spectrum blocks, according to Sutel:





Companies that provide mobile services, cooperatives, satellite companies, providers and international organizations all participated in Sutel's public consultation.

The responses sent by Nokia, 5G Americas and Ericsson included general comments on the needs and availability of spectrum for the development of mobile systems in the country.

The observations made by satellite companies Fabaearth, Itellum, GVF, Telesat, GSOA and Viasat addressed the importance, technological development, contribution to telecommunications and operating conditions required by fixed and satellite systems. In particular, these comments referred to the technical parameters for frequency allocation.

Several of the participants, including Liberty, Claro, 5G Americas, Ciber Regulación and Ericsson, made comments and observations regarding the need to appropriately assign and distribute the spectrum among the mobile operators in the market, with an emphasis on the 2600MHz and 3.5GHz bands.

Liberty and Claro also underlined the asymmetry in the market in terms of spectrum holdings, with state-owned ICE and its subsidiaries currently holding most of the available spectrum.

They also mentioned the need to recover the 2600MHz band to make it available to private sector players.

PRIVATE NETWORKS

Sutel also received comments from the cooperatives Coopeguanacaste, Coopelesca, Coopealfaroruiz and Coneléctricas regarding possible interest in the deployment of private mobile networks if granted permits for frequency use.

The cooperatives could be interested in becoming new operators in specific areas of the country to meet the needs of their clients, such as for the development of agriculture, tourism or industry services, among others.

Meanwhile, the companies APM Terminals, ICE and Liberty also expressed their interest in the implementation of private mobile networks.

Liberty said spectrum "should not be fragmented," noting that dedicated spectrum should not be allocated for private networks. It also emphasized that these networks can be deployed in any of the frequencies already assigned.

"Our company considers the development and deployment of 4G and 5G private mobile networks to meet the requirements of companies in need of implementing mission-critical applications in industrial environments of digital transformation 4.0," it said.

APM Terminals wants spectrum for the supervision of container loading and unloading operations, predictive maintenance of cranes, operator fatigue monitoring, security camera supervision, automation of operations and tracking of trucks, among other things.

The company also expressed its interest in other frequencies not included in the public consultation, such as 410-430MHz, 450-470MHz, 1427-1518 MHz (L-band) and 3700-3800MHz.

ICE, meanwhile, sees an opportunity for the development of a national emergency network in the 700MHz band for public protection and disaster response. It also suggested the possibility of creating private networks for monitoring, operation and measurement of its power grid.