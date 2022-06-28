How to achieve green mining and reduce the carbon footprint
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Development Tools Automation Projects development Clean Energy Transition Productivity / Efficiency Big Data Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Open pit mining Operating systems Commodities Innovation ESG Security Types of mining Iot Climate change Programming & Developing Artificial intelligence Underground mining
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.