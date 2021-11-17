Mexico’s pipeline of mining projects has grown to US$9.08bn after companies approved new investments.

The country hosts 26 projects due for first production by end-2028, according to industry information compiled by BNamericas.

This compares to 26 projects and US$8.64bn following companies' Q2 reports. Three projects have been added to the list, with three removed after being completed.

The list comprised 25 projects worth US$7.82bn in May.

The new projects – which are primary gold and silver assets – come amid continued elevated prices of the precious metals and copper.

Also, the announcements come despite concerns over the mining-related policies of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), who plans to bring lithium resources under state control, has tightened environmental permitting and halted new mineral concessions.

The projects in the updated pipeline have potential to boost Mexico’s annual output by about 1.5Moz/y gold, 33Moz/y silver, 369,000t/y copper, 193,000t/zinc, 35,000t/y lithium carbonate and 3,000t/y lead.

The list only includes assets for which the estimated start-up date, capex and production have been released.

NEW PROJECTS

Chesapeake Gold’s Metates project, which hosts one of the world’s largest undeveloped gold deposits, is the biggest addition.

A new PEA in July put initial capex at US$359mn and production at around 91,000oz/y gold and 2Moz/y silver over a 31-year mine life (output will average 110,000oz gold and 2.5Moz over the first 15 years).

The company plans to use sulfide leaching technology to develop Metates, which has helped overcome a previous obstacle to development and lowered initial capex from around US$3.5bn in a 2016 study.

CEO Alan Pangbourne told BNamericas prior to the release of the PEA that the company aims to get Metates into production in 2025.

Sonoro Gold is targeting first production at its Cerro Caliche project in 2022.

A September PEA showed production of 45,700oz/y gold equivalent over a seven-year operation, with capex at US$32.2mn.

The third addition is Sierra Metals’ Cusi expansion project, which aims to double throughput.

The company also confirmed it had completed a previous expansion at the mine, which has been removed from the list.

“Cusi underwent an expansion to increase its production capacity to 1,200t/d at end-2020,” the company told BNamericas in an emailed statement.

“The next expansion plan is to double throughput again to 2,400t/d by 2024-26.”

A 2020 PEA for the 2,400t/d expansion put life-of-mine capex at US$91mn and production at 33.4Moz silver over a 13-year mine life. Initial capex figures were not given.

COMPLETED PROJECTS

Guanajuato Silver began processing silver and gold-bearing material at its El Cubo mine in October, following a US$28.1mn overhaul of the asset, acquired from Endeavour Silver earlier in 2021.

El Cubo, which will also process ore from the company’s nearby Pinguico project, is expected to produce around 12,000oz/y gold and 0.9Moz/y silver.

Minera Alamos announced its first gold production from the US$7.3mn Santana project earlier in November. The mine will produce around 27,500oz/y gold.

PROJECT UPDATES

Teck Resources updated the financial metrics of its San Nicolás project, where first production is targeted in 2026.

The company now expects initial capex of US$842mn, up from US$814mn in a study published earlier this year.

“The change in the capital cost estimate for the San Nicolás project is a result of updates following completion of the prefeasibility study in March 2021,” Teck told BNamericas in an emailed statement.

“The sources of change in the capital cost estimate are varied resulting from work carried out post-prefeasibility and are not specifically related to inflation.”

Production forecasts are unchanged at 65,800t/y copper, 91,000t/y zinc, 17,500oz/y gold and 2.1Moz/y silver.

Endeavour Silver’s Terronera project has also been updated following a feasibility study completed in September.

The project is now expected to produce 3.3Moz/y silver and 32,874oz/y gold over a 12-year mine life, while initial capex has risen to US$175mn from US$99mn previously.

Endeavour Silver has begun early construction at the Jalisco state project, with an investment decision expected once a project financing package has been completed.

Construction is expected to take 24 months.

ON TRACK

Most of the 26 projects continued to advance on schedule during Q3, including Southern Copper’s Pilares, El Pilar and Buenavista Zinc assets, all of which are on track for first production over the coming two years.

Fresnillo also confirmed it expects to deliver its Rodeo and Orisyvo gold projects in 2024-25.

Four projects remain on track for first production in the final weeks of 2021, including Fresnillo and MAG Silver’s US$440mn Juanicipio silver-gold asset, Orla Mining’s US$134mn Camino Rojo oxide project, now 96% complete, and Altaley Mining’s US$20mn Tahuehueto primary gold asset.

Fresnillo also expects to complete the second phase of its US$155mn pyrites plant project in 2021 or early next year.

Construction of the plant, which will boost recoveries from its Saucito and namesake mine, was completed in late 2020, but electrical permits have been delayed due to COVID-19.

Inspections are now expected during Q4, followed by a six-week commissioning period and testing before ramping up the plant, the company said in its Q3 production report in October.