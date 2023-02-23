Although Mexico’s security problems are a factor that investors do consider when putting their money into projects, a specialist has rejected the idea that the country's difficulties with crime and violence are affecting interest in the country.

“Everything depends on the state and the type of investments, and how much you're going to invest in security. Despite all of that, the country is still very attractive [to investments],” independent political risk, security and strategic intelligence consultant Dr. Eduardo Ordóñez (pictured) told BNamericas.

The consultant said he has surveyed various companies around the country about how violence affects their investments, pointing out that while many of them do consider it an issue, so far the Mexican government has managed to ensure their security.

As an example, he cited the deployment of soldiers along the Tehuantepec isthmus rail corridor in southeast Mexico that will connect the country's Pacific and Gulf coasts from Oaxaca to Veracruz state. Authorities are currently seeking to attract investments into the area, particularly for upcoming tenders to construct 10 industrial parks along the route.

“Hardly anything is going to happen to it [the rail corridor] because the government has just mobilized … 600 extra naval officers there, plus 5,000 that are already patrolling with helicopters, drones, vehicles and with an investment of 500mn pesos [US$27mn), because it's very extensive infrastructure,” he said.

On Monday, defense ministry Sedena announced that the 15.5bn-peso (US$770mn) Tulum airport that it is responsible for building in Quintana Roo state will also have a nearby military base to provide security in the area.

This announcement follows President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s (AMLO) decision to have the armed forces operate airports and the Maya train in the southeast to increase their presence in the area and control crime and violence.

Sedena was also assigned to build the 4bn-peso (US$206mn) Otay Mesa II port of entry between San Diego and Baja California state, among various other projects.

The scale of the problem

The ministry of security and citizen protection (SSCP) reported on Tuesday that the number of murders in Mexico increased by 6.4% year-on-year in January this year, reaching 2,582. However, although high, it was 16% below the peak of 3,074 murders seen in July 2018.

Compared with the six-year terms of the previous three presidents, Enrique Peña Nieto, Felipe Calderón and Vicente Fox, under AMLO there has been a 10% drop in the murder rate, the ministry stated.

Among other data presented in the latest report, the SSCP said the index of organized crime declined 37.5% year-on-year in January and financial crimes were also down 21.3%.

These government reports “are reliable,” but “they're not focused on business, they're focused on national security issues,” Ordóñez said.

However, a ranking of the 50 most violent cities in the world, published on Monday by the Citizen Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice listed nine Mexican cities in its top 10, pointing to Colima in western Mexico as the world's worst, with a rate of almost 182 murders per 100,000 inhabitants in the 2022 ranking.

“For the sixth consecutive year, a Mexican city is the most violent in the world," said José Antonio Ortega, president of the organization, in a virtual conference.

It was followed by Zamora (Michoacán state), Ciudad Obregón (Sonora), Zacatecas (Zacatecas), Tijuana (Baja California), Celaya (Guanajuato), Uruapan (Michoacán), Juárez (Chihuahua) and Acapulco (Guerrero).