Chile’s finance ministry presented new amendments to the mining royalty bill this week, accepting that start-up costs for a project can be deducted from the tax base.

It also proposed limiting the total tax burden of a mining company to 50%. However, that is still excessive and a threat to competitiveness, claim mining industry representatives.

“A high tax burden, even with the 50% limit, both with high and low copper prices, will result in low investments, will generate less profits for an ever-smaller number of contributing companies, and if we add the fewer jobs and [supply] chains, the effect is multiplied,” said Sergio Hernández, executive director of the association of industrial mining suppliers (Aprimin) on Wednesday.

Hernández has defended the idea that the royalty should only be applied to operating profits as is currently the case with the specific tax on mining known as IEAM.

The maximum 50% tax burden considers all the taxes paid by a mining company, including royalties, income tax and final or additional taxes that will have to be paid if a company distributes 100% of profits as dividends, finance minister Mario Marcel said.

In Chile, corporate income tax is 27%, while the additional tax is applied to income obtained in Chile by foreign investors, which covers most of the mining companies in the country and has a rate of 35%.

The total tax burden in Canada is between 40% and 49%, while in Peru it is 41%, in Australia and China it is 37%, and in Mexico 33%. At present, considering all taxes, including the IEAM, Chile's tax burden is in the range of 38% to 42%, Hernández said.

In the analysis of the tax regime, other factors that impact a company's results must be considered, such as environmental regulation, the permitting system, energy costs, labor costs, the possible increase in income taxes as a result of the government's tax reform and even geological aspects such as low ore grades, higher impurities and rock hardness, according to the Aprimin head.

National mining association Sonami described the new amendments as disappointing, and "constituting in practice a threat to the continuity of several operations and severely limiting future investments," its president, Cristián Argandoña, said in a statement.

Talking with BNamericas, María Paz Pulgar, a mining law advisor at the Philippi Prietocarrizosa Ferrero DU & Uría firm, said that the high burden will mean Chile will continue to lose attractiveness as an investment destination.

Chile fell from 6th place in 2018 to 31st in 2021 in the mining competitiveness ranking calculated by the Fraser Institute. "Seeking the balance where we can effectively raise the contribution of mining to the State without going overboard is a highly technical and very delicate analysis. The legislature must be responsible and try not to fall into populism. You might kill the goose that lays the golden eggs," said Pulgar.

One of the criticisms of the royalty bill is that it includes an ad valorem tax on sales of companies with annual copper output of more than 50,000t/y.

“Ad valorem creates the obligation to pay the tax even when there are no profits. If you sell in periods of low prices, you make a loss not only in terms of profit, but also because you have to pay the tax," added the lawyer.

During the debate on the royalty bill, various private sector mining companies have participated in the sessions of the senate's finance committee. At the last meeting in March, the following comments were made.

Anglo American Chile

“We are ready for a higher tax burden to play an even more important role in helping to resolve structural issues at the country level. However, we insist that it must be under a competitive scheme and that we are certain that the rules will be maintained over time given the nature of our investments.”

London-based Anglo American produces an average of 625,000t/y of copper in Chile, invested US$5.3bn between 2018 and 2022 and claims to have contributed more than US$18.5bn to the country – including investments, purchases, salaries and taxes – in the last six years.

Capstone Copper

“The current government proposal is an improvement on the previous one. However, it still has a negative impact because the ad valorem component is regressive, affecting medium-sized mining more and is not related to the profitability of operations."

Canadian-owned Capstone Copper expects to continue contributing to the Antofagasta region over the next 15 years through its Mantos Blancos operation, with an investment of US$259mn. At Mantoverde it will extend the useful life by at least 20 years with an investment of US$825mn and the firm estimates a useful life of 18 years for its Santo Domingo project, in which US$1.98bn is due to be invested.

Freeport McMoRan

"Given the time it takes to develop a mining project, some type of tax stability guarantee should be considered."

The US-based company expects to invest US$6bn in its 51%-owned El Abra copper mine in Antofagasta region, but the royalty "seriously affects our investment projects to give operational continuity to this deposit."

The mine is 49%-owned by State copper giant Codelco.

For its part, Acesa, an association representing small and medium-sized companies in Coquimbo region, stated: "With a poor-quality bill, we, small and medium-sized local companies made up of businesspeople and workers from mining territories, will be the ones who will be most affected. Not like multinational suppliers, who will be able to migrate to other markets or mining areas."

Chile is the world’s largest copper producer and mining accounts for about 15% of its GDP, 60% of exports and 20% of tax revenue. Between 2010 and 2022, large private sector mining companies paid income tax of US$18.7bn and US$5.95bn for the specific tax on mining, according to the Chilean mining chamber.