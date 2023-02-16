There are at least 28 lithium-related projects lined up for Latin America in 2023-35 that together could significantly ramp up production of the important metal.

Ten of these initiatives involve deposits located in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Peru, countries where the white metal is seen as a strategic asset in a scenario of low supply and rising global demand.

Total investments in these 10 developments amount to over US$5.1bn and will provide a welcome boost to output from the region as prices surge.

This year, the northern and southern complexes of the first phase of the Grota do Cirilo project in Minas Gerais state, Brazil, owned by local firm Sigma Mineração, will begin operations, producing an estimated 270,000t/y of lithium concentrates (36,700t/y of lithium carbonate equivalent - LCE).

Also set to start up in 2023 is the first phase of Minera Exar's Cauchari-Olaroz project in Jujuy province, western Argentina, with output of 40,000t/y of battery-grade lithium carbonate, and the industrial lithium carbonate plant in Bolivia's Salar de Uyuni. The plant, the second to be built under a plan to industrialize the country's extensive lithium resources, is located in Bolivia's Potosí department and is being constructed by state-owned company Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos. It will produce 15,000t/y of carbonate.

In 2024, production is scheduled to begin at two other projects in western Argentina: the Sal de Oro (Hombre Muerto Norte) development owned by Posco Argentina, which will produce 25,000t/y of hydroxide and carbonate, and Mariana, which belongs to Ganfeng Lithium and Litio Minera Argentina, contributing 20,000t/y of lithium chloride.

Over the border in Chile's Antofagasta region, SQM Salar is due to complete the expansion of the lithium carbonate and hydroxide plants at its Salar del Carmen site. This will boost the firm's lithium carbonate production capacity to 210,000t/y from 180,000t/y and lithium hydroxide output to 40,000t/y from 32,000t/y.

In 2025, Eramine Sudamérica is expected to put its Centenario-Ratones development in Argentina's Salta province into operation, which will have production of 24,000t/y of battery-grade lithium carbonate, followed by the startup of the Maricunga lithium brine project in Chile’s Atacama region. Owner Minera Salar Blanco expects it to achieve output of 20,000t/y of carbonate starting in 2026.

Two years later, the companies Mexilit and Minera Sonora Borax would begin operations with stage 2 of the Sonora project in Mexico, estimated to add 35,000t/y of lithium carbonate output, while in Peru, the phase 1 of the Falchani initiative in the Puno region, being developed by Macusani Yellowcake, a subsidiary of Canada's American Lithium Corp, should produce 23,000t/y of high-grade lithium carbonate after starting up in late 2028.

Despite this additional production, market demand will continue to outstrip supply. The Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources in Australia, the world's largest lithium producer, has warned that global demand will rise from 745,000t/y LCE in 2022 to more than 1Mt/y LCE in 2024, while supply will rise from 691,000t/y LCE to 1.09Mt/y LCE in the same period.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that lithium demand surge by a factor of 40 between now and 2040, potentially causing difficulties for big nations like China, the US and Canada, which are following strategies to ensure supply going forward, with Latin America seen as an essential source.

During visits to Brazil, Argentina and Chile in January, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed European country's interest in South American lithium for its electric vehicle industry.

This week, Pablo Rutigliano, president and founder of Latin American lithium chamber Calbamerica, is in Taiwan to meet government authorities to look at investment proposals that the Asian country has outlined for Latin American lithium.

However, the definition of lithium as a commodity is still pending. "Forming prices with visible and transparent contracts is a great step, especially to build a metals market in Latin America that contributes to investment plans that promote socio-cultural and technological exchange to combat poverty," Rutigliano told BNamericas.

Meanwhile, lithium in Chile is considered a strategic resource in the constitution and, in March, a new institutional structure will be announced that will allow the creation of a national lithium company and new policies to be adopted to promote the industry using a public-private model.

In Mexico, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that he will sign a decree to have the ministry of energy control national lithium reserves, after the government amended the mining law in April to establish the white metal as public asset with lithium exploration, exploitation and use exclusively reserved for the Mexican state.

In Bolivia, lithium was nationalized under the government of Evo Morales and in Peru there have also been attempts to nationalize it. In Argentina, meanwhile, although the legal definition of lithium as a national strategic resource is still being discussed, the provinces of Jujuy and La Rioja have already classified it as such.