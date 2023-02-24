The strength of Latin America’s agribusiness sector, combined with its need for digitization and challenges related to regulatory compliance and integration with different trade regimes, is attracting a greater number of tech companies.

One of the companies prioritizing the segment is Thomson Reuters, which offers tax, legal, payroll, compliance and global trade software solutions for large corporates.

“Today, one of our objectives is to expand in the area of agribusiness and bioenergy. We have built a very strong agricultural commodity model, to operate with a focus on foreign trade and on the fiscal side, for all of Latin America, from Mexico to Argentina,” Luciano Idesio, VP of Thomson Reuters in Latin America for the corporates segment, told BNamericas.

The company reports more than 5,000 customers for digital solutions in Latin America in the corporates segment, across different verticals. A good part of these clients are multinationals and multilatinas. Brazil and Mexico stand out as the company's main markets.

“Latin America is a very important region for the corporates part of Thomson Reuters,” said Idesio. “And agribusiness and bioenergy are one of the areas in which we have grown by leaps and bounds.”

According to Idesio, the company's software solutions integrate with other management software, such as SAP, Oracle and Microsoft, who are global partners of the group.

The company's main customers in the agricultural segment are traders and “producers with a verticalized operation,” said Idesio. Also, agricultural equipment manufacturers such as UK firm JCB are customers for the company's tax solutions in Brazil.

Thomson Reuters also intends to grow by buying other technology companies. “The company has M&A in its strategy. We are always on the lookout for acquisition possibilities,” said Idesio. The latest one in the region was last April in Brazil, with the takeover of Gestta, a provider of solutions for law firms and departments.

ESG COMPLIANCE

Also in Brazil, Caramuru Alimentos, a company that operates in the soybean, corn, sunflower and canola processing market, recently implemented technological solutions from Agrotools, the largest digital platform for corporate agribusiness, to develop processes aligned with socio-environmental compliance.

“The future of agribusiness is directly linked to data, algorithms, satellites and intelligence, much more connected with algorithms than with machinery, making the sustainable and technological development of the agri-food chain possible,” Agrotools’ CEO Sérgio Rocha said in a statement.

And SLC Agrícola, one of the largest grain producers in Brazil with a presence in seven states, announced this month that it has adopted the Microsoft Azure cloud service as part of its digital transformation drive.

The goal is to provide faster technological responses to meet the company's growth, in addition to reducing application development time, according to the group.

SLC's main challenge was to automate processes and bring more agility and efficiency to the management of its production units, it added.

“With the implementation of the cloud solutions, we centralized all the information in one place, allowing employees to access it in real time, which facilitates communication between the units,” João Aranda, SLC Agrícola's manager of infrastructure, governance and IT services, said in a statement.

Beyond cloud, the company is also working with Claro, Embratel and Huawei on 5G pilots. It also replaced Totvs' ERP core platform for SAP's.

NEW LEGISLATION

In Brazil, the gross production value of the agricultural sector is expected to reach 1.3tn reais (US$253bn) this year, up 2.2% from 2022.

But there are still challenges.

With the aim of accelerating and encouraging digitization in the fields, the Brazilian government enacted at the end of last year a law that established a national policy for incentives for precision agriculture and livestock production.

Among the guidelines of the legislation – which is still pending regulation – are the expansion of the research network and infrastructure, and support for innovation and technological development, in addition to tax changes.

“The use of sensors, images and control systems, as well as the use of data management, big data and artificial intelligence, will become predominant in the coming years, even contributing to the entry of new players in the market,” Rodrigo Miranda, head of operations at consultancy GAC Brazil, said in a statement about the new policy.

GROWING TECH-DRIVEN M&As

The industry is already seeing more consolidation, including foreign companies acquiring local firms.

A just released study by KPMG, which analyzed 43 sectors of the Brazilian economy, mapped 117 mergers and acquisitions in the country’s agribusiness sector last year, more than double the number in 2021 and three times more than in 2020.

Agribusiness accounted for 7% of all M&As in Brazil in 2022, according to KPMG.

“Although relevant within the universe of transactions carried out in the sector, the number of transactions involving tech-based companies is still incipient compared to the 1,703 agribusiness startups (agtechs) mapped by [government agriculture research company] Embrapa in the innovation ecosystem in Brazil,” said Giovana Araújo, agribusiness partner at KPMG in Brazil.

The study showed that the main highlight of mergers and acquisitions in the sector were companies in the so-called agriservices ecosystem, which were responsible for 76% of all M&As.

And of these deals, around 80% involved technology companies, said KPMG.

According to KPMG, this is an indicator of the growing appetite for technological solutions and innovation, in addition to new business models, in the industry.