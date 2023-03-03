Mexico
Why new permit scheduling rules are causing a stir in Mexico

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 03, 2023
Concerns have emerged in Mexico’s hydrocarbons industry over new rules by energy regulatory commission CRE regarding its large backlog of permit requests.

Through a regulation published at the end of February that seemingly resumes CRE's normal activities after the COVID-19 pandemic, it is setting up a new queue system that could lead to unprecedented delays, Mexican business confederation Coparmex recently warned.

The new rules would "limit the intake of certain request procedures and allow the regulator to attend energy sector requests with a delay of up to three years," Coparmex said in a statement.

It does this by establishing that each company can make a single request per month, and that 50 spots will be assigned every month to hydrocarbons sector requests, and 15 to electric power-related issues, as well as 120 for pre-registration.

The 50 hydrocarbons spots assigned for March ran out within 15 minutes of them being made available on Tuesday, according to local press reports. CRE has around 24,000 permit holders, and some companies hold upwards of 300 permits.

"This is going to paralyze the sector," Marcial Díaz, president of Mexican permit holders’ association Arse, told a webinar on Wednesday.

Regarding CRE's large backlog, the regulation (issued as an “acuerdo” or agreement) states that requests issued in 2019 will be reviewed between March and September; those made in 2020 will be addressed during 4Q23; those issued in 2021 will be taken up in 1H24; those issued in 2022 will be addressed in 2H24, while those made this year before the regulatory change will be taken up by the end of 2024.

"This calendar is hardly necessary, as this is the way the commission has been working lately anyways, and we routinely have to wait many months" for requests to be addressed, energy consultant Sayonara Jarillo said during the webinar.

CRE has been criticized over the past four years for a marked slowdown in permit processing and a dramatic reduction in approvals, especially in the electric power sector. However, its track record in the hydrocarbons sector had recently begun to pick up pace.

According to Carlos Vallejo, Arse's legal counsel, the new rules break a legal precedent stating that CRE should respond to a request within 90 days, opening the door for affected players to issue 'amparo' injunctions to stop its application.

"Many have opted to not have a litigious attitude so far...but in a cold judgement, the only way forward seems to be to seek an 'amparo'," Vallejo said.

The controversial regulation was published after spending only a week under review by regulatory improvement agency Conamer. 

According to Coparmex, Conamer did not provide enough time for the industry to react and issue comments, and the regulation was not adjusted in any way before publication.

It is the latest in a long list of controversial decisions by CRE, starting in 2020 with a grid reliability agreement, which sought to alter dispatch priority in favor of public sector utility CFE's power plants.

  • Company: Nuvoil, S.A. de C.V.  (Nuvoil)
  • Founded in 1997, Nuvoil, S.A. de C.V. is a Mexican exploration and production company involved in natural gas and other hydrocarbons projects. Among its services are natural gas...
  • Company: Murphy Oil México
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: Herramientas Varco S.A. de C.V.  (HVarco)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Instituto Mexicano del Petróleo  (IMP)
  • The Mexican Petroleum Institute (IMP) is a public center dedicated to basic and applied scientific research, in order to develop technologies applicable to the petroleum industr...

