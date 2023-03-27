A bill that reduces the normal working week in Chile to 40 hours from 45 appears close to obtaining final approval.

The draft legislation, which was originally submitted in 2017 by lawmakers who are today part of the ruling coalition, was greenlit by the senate after some tweaks to the text were made. The draft was returned to the lower house where lawmakers will need to vote on the amended text, which could happen within the next few weeks.

As things stand, the reduction would be phased in over five years.

To explore the draft legislation as it nears the end of its legislative journey, BNamericas caught up with Sebastián Parga, partner at Parga, Montes & Vasseur Laborales, a Chilean law firm specializing in labor law.

BNamericas: What are the pillars of the bill and what are the changes it proposes with respect to what is currently established in Chilean legislation?

Parga: The bill shortens the normal working week to 40 from 45 hours. The maximum duration cap not only applies to normal work shifts but also to exceptional shifts such as those used in mining with work cycles that go beyond seven days, as well as special shifts established for special cases such as the transport of cargo and passengers, or temporary port work.

It also restricts the types of workers excluded from the working hours limit – such as managers, or people who are in charge of a business premise or area – and permits labor authorities to assess whether the functions those people perform allow for exclusion from clocking in and working day extension rules.

It is important to point out that the legislative process of the project has been enriched and has not only established norms for reducing the weekly working hours of workers, as under the initial bill, but has also included norms to support the reconciliation of work and family, and has incorporated some modernization rules for the control of the working day, in addition to a scheme of gradual implementation of the reform.

BNamericas: What aspects of the bill do you find interesting and why?

Parga: Although the regulations regarding the flexibility of the working day are scarce, those regarding the reconciliation of work and family could generate positive aspects in companies and individuals. However , they are restrictive regulations and it seems to me that in a later analysis it will be concluded that, in practice, they will not have much significance.

Perhaps the most attractive thing about the bill, and what has been largely overlooked, is that the spirit of the reform is in line with establishing, culturally, that rest is important for people. For this reason, it restricts the payment of days worked in excess or – in certain cases – of accumulated hours that will generate more vacations. It is a change in the spirit of Chilean labor regulations.

Although the autonomy of the will is restricted, this allows people to truly value rest in a context of a highly consumerist society, that is, one that tends to prefer a higher income to meet multiple needs or desires. The project favors rest over potential higher income. In any case, although it is interesting and, in addition, a good intention, it is seen more as an aspiration of the elites than a real possibility of the most vulnerable sectors.

BNamericas: Could this bill be viewed as a modernization of Chilean labor legislation with respect to other jurisdictions. If so, why?

Parga: It doesn’t seem like a real modernization of labor legislation, but simply a reduction in the working week. Indeed, part of the legislators – seeing that the reduction initiative was a fact – tried to include rules to make the weekly work schedule more flexible, via calculations of monthly and non-weekly shifts. Had they been monthly, longer work periods and longer breaks would have been allowed, which would have facilitated more efficient shift systems and, at the same time, longer breaks in the month, which is what post-pandemic society is demanding.

So, that desirable flexibility is not seen in general terms. The modification of the normal working day appears to be achieved, but, for example, flexibility is only allowed in seven-day cycles.

In summary, it has minimal flexibility traits and with respect to which, its effectiveness remains to be seen. The few rules that refer to it – such as the time band, in which workers with children under 12 years of age can unilaterally modify their working hours within a two-hour band to bring forward or push back their start or finish times – regulations seem difficult to implement and would generate higher costs for companies, so it is unknown if they will have a positive impact.

Although the amendment to the labor code is full of details, the truth is that not only is the proposal rigid but also the already-limited working week flexibility is subject to the approval of unions – because it starts from an ideological basis that they are the channels of workers' rights – and those who will have control over the application of the few regulations on the matter. At the same time, the bill in general does not look at the reconciliation between productivity and family life – something, today, being called for – since the costs of doing this will increase.

BNamericas: What type of companies are impacted the most, and how, by the bill?

Parga: The bill to reduce the working week has been in the headlines for many years, as well as the companies that have been able to voluntarily reduce their hours to adapt in advance. Companies that have reduced their working week are those that remunerate their workers by objectives, and not those where attendance is a value associated with remuneration.

Indeed, there are sectors of the economy where "being" or attending has an essential value and the cost of reducing the working week is high as there’s no replacement. For example, can a security guard be more productive in a short shift? Thus, sectors such as agriculture or manufacturing are strongly impacted by this reduction, which is not the case in the services area.

Unfortunately, the least skilled positions are the ones that are most impacted by the reduction and the higher cost of their functions, which will generate an incentive for employers to invest in automation of continuous functions.

BNamericas: What should also be included in both the bill and its implementation?

Parga: Although the reduction of the working week is a desire of Chilean society, I don’t think that the bill encourages productivity, which is something that more focus should have been placed on. In addition, it continues to reflect strong distrust in the existence of individual will in the pacts between workers and employers.

The reform maintains the paternalistic structure of the right of traditional work, in which the old idea of constant employer abuse of workers predominates. In my opinion, this view is out of sync with today’s world – especially in Chile – with more informed people who demand compliance with working conditions. There may be eventual exceptions, but in this last sense, what is noticeable is a great strengthening of ESG [environmental, social and governance] norms and standards among companies, and both medium and large.

The gradual implementation of this reform, which is being requested by some, only represents a delay. But Chile is the only country in Latin America, according to OECD forecasts, whose economy will not grow this year, 2023. Reducing the working week immediately does not seem reasonable at this time, even more so when it is not associated with greater productivity and with a flexibility that seems more illusory than real.

The costs of the reduction in working hours will have to be paid at some point, so in times of crisis it is better that this be gradual. The gradualness gives some certainty to the productive sectors that use a lot of low-skilled labor so that they can, for example, achieve automation without having labor contingencies.