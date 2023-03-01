Mujeres WIM México, the local branch of UK-based NGO Women In Mining, is promoting greater presence of women in the mining industry.

BNamericas talks to Doris Vega, head of WIM México and director of institutional relations and communication at Compañía Minera Cuzcatlán, about the problems that women face, the progress being made and measures to facilitate female participation.

BNamericas: What is the main objective of Women in Mining and when did you start operating in Mexico?

Vega: WIM México is part of an NGO called International Women in Mining, which was founded in London and has representations in many countries.

So, in 2016, we formed WIM México with two main objectives in mind. We promote the generation of equal opportunities for women in the mining industry and want to promote a positive image of responsible and sustainable mining.

Those have been basically our two fundamental principles.

BNamericas: What are the origins of WIM México?

Vega: It was actually International Women in Mining inviting prominent women in the local mining industry to join and increase the visibility of women in the sector and in the conversation. We've been growing significantly since 2016. I would say that talking about women in mining 10 years ago was a different story than it is now.

I've been in the industry for about 12 years and when I started, the presence of women was imminent, but there was still a lot of resistance and, let's say, suspicion. It was an archaic industry created by men for men.

However, silently, the industry has been one of those that has most quickly incorporated women. Currently, 16.3% of the total payroll is women, according to [social security institute] IMSS. We saw growth of 1%, 1.5% per year.

Without being overly optimistic, but growing this much, we’ll soon reach parity, since we're talking about 16% over 13 years, when the presence of women started to be perceived as much more important.

BNamericas: How was this growth facilitated?

Vega: Through the capabilities we've shown as women, the differentiating factors we contribute in an industry in which leadership was marked by male presence. When industry players realize that our differentiating capabilities add up and help think about the business differently, they see the opportunity to add these capabilities.

These capabilities are organization, negotiation, empathy, sensitivity, which the mining industry didn't have that much of.

BNamericas: What are the main challenges WIM faces and what are the biggest problems for women in the industry?

Vega: I think it's empowerment. When you enter a masculine world, you tend to blend in and want to do things as they are done or as they've always been done. So, I think that's one part.

On the other hand, the industry understands that although we're equal as human beings and aspire to have the same rights – we must make that very clear – we're still a country, like many others, which hasn't reached this same level of equality. We do have differences, including physical differences, while many mining operations aren't ready to receive women. So, yes, we have equal rights, but also differences.

BNamericas: So, your focus is on raising awareness about the contribution women make to the industry?

Vega: We highlight the need for a different environment, so this traditional environment to be transformed to receive women, so women see a job opportunity, a career opportunity. We need the conditions to be adapted to women.

As a non-governmental organization, we can make suggestions, but we can't force companies to change. So, we think about how we can motivate companies.

In March, we'll launch the WIM Seal to recognize the organizations and workplaces that are generating affirmative actions toward women.

BNamericas: And equality remains the main objective?

Vega: Yes. We aspire to move toward equality and toward inclusion, a concept which is much broader than gender.

So, with this WIM Seal, which will involve a self-assessment of around 100 items or indicators, companies will tell us what they're doing. This platform will gauge, for example, if a company has changing rooms for women.

All companies that do responsible mining have or offer employees an annual medical exam, but it's general. So how do we translate this into a women's issue? By including mammograms in that medical exam, gynecological issues. That way, we’ll motivate these centers to promote women’s issues.

We intend to deliver the first seals in October.

BNamericas: And what about equal pay?

Vega: Data from the IMSS [Mexican social security agency] also show that salaries for women are a little lower. As an NGO, we motivate through promotion. It's another indicator we're going to measure for the seal.

For us, it would be an achievement if all companies [won the seal]. But we understand that this is going to be the first year, we don't have a maximum or minimum number. We'll give the seal to whoever deserves it.

We have seal levels in line with compliance – bronze, silver and gold, and those who exceed 100 points will get platinum.

This seal will be endorsed every year. It’s compliance that the companies that have the seal can put on their platforms.