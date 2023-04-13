Mexico's acquisition of 13 power plants from Iberdrola in a transaction valued at US$6bn rocked the energy industry last week.

Although the government announced the deal as a new nationalization and some in the opposition claimed it was a form of expropriation, it has been misinterpreted, argues Óscar Ocampo, an energy expert at competition-focused think tank IMCO, in this interview with BNamericas.

According to the analyst, the deal fits into Iberdrola's previously announced plans to move away from thermal generation and focus on renewables, but there was also a lot of political pressure on the company to reach an agreement with the federal government.

READ: What you need to know about the purchase of Iberdrola's Mexican assets





BNamericas: Last week's announcement seemed to surprise the industry. What is your reading of this acquisition agreement and how will it financially affect public power company CFE and the Mexican State?

Ocampo: First of all, at the end of the day this isn't going to affect CFE financially, because the transaction is being carried out via national infrastructure fund Fonadin and in the end, what we're essentially talking about is an exchange, a transfer, a sale of assets from one private party to another.

Despite the fact that the president says we're seeing a new nationalization of the industry, this isn't the case. Even though México Infrastructure Partners [which will manage the new trust that will own the plants] has public funding from Fonadin and other public entities, the management of the fund continues to be private and there are private investors. Specifically, nothing is being nationalized and the Mexican State itself isn't acquiring anything.

On the other hand, strictly speaking, CFE isn't increasing its generation capacity either, since of these 13 plants, 10 are independent power producers (PIEs), and the PIEs are legally, economically part of CFE. A subsidiary, CFE Generación V, is the one that represents them in the wholesale electricity market and they operate under the conditions of CFE. They sell all their production in long-term contracts to CFE, and their results are part of the assets and liabilities of the company. However you look at them, they're CFE maquiladoras [assembly plants].

Examining the announcement that says [the Mexican State] went from a 39% market share to 55%, the reality is that they already had that share. These PIE plants aren't increasing the generation capacity of CFE.

It's important to note that there are still several unknowns regarding this agreement. The first is how much the injection of resources that Fonadin and the rest of the public entities is going to amount to. Another thing that isn't clear is regarding the operations, given that the president announced that CFE will be the operator of these plants – whether they will extend the conditions of the collective bargaining agreement of CFE workers to these plants. These are very generous conditions for the workers, so to speak, but detrimental to the profitability of the plants.

If we read between the lines of what the president said, that would have to be the case and that could jeopardize the profitability of the power plants in the medium and long term because, if we recall, the collective bargaining agreement was renegotiated a few years ago and returned to the conditions prior to the opening of the energy sector, which are unsustainable for any company.

And, finally, what we also don't know is how this transaction is going to be carried out. Although CFE isn't acquiring anything, the state company is going to operate the plants, so we lack details of how the relationship with México Infrastructure Partners, a private company, is going to be with CFE and with the Mexican government.

In principle, the daily operation of these plants wouldn't have to change, since only the ownership of this group of 13 plants has changed, but we have yet to see how that really happens. Finance minister [Rogelio] Ramírez de la O said yesterday [Tuesday] that they expect the transaction to be completed within five months or so, and by then we hope to have more clarity.

In the announcement made at the presidential palace, there was an insistence that public funds are not being used, the country is not going into debt, and CFE's debt profile isn't being affected. But resources are being withdrawn from the national infrastructure fund, which are government resources. By definition, they're certainly public funds.

And so, what one might ask is whether this is the most efficient allocation of scarce funds. While it probably isn't, hopefully it's not a bad investment either, because we're talking about plants that are profitable. If you look at CFE's balance sheet each year, the only subsidiary that operates with a profit is Generación V, specifically because it manages the contracts with the independent power producers.

BNamericas: I would like to dig a little more into the relationship between Fonadin, México Infrastructure Partners and CFE. Who is going to take the profits from these plants?

Ocampo: For now we have little specific information. We do know, thanks to what secretary Ramírez de la O said, that it is most likely that Fonadin will have a majority stake in this trust that will be managed by México Infrastructure Partners. This tells us that at least 50% plus one would be in the hands of public entities. The rest will be owned by private investors and at this time we don't know who they are.

This doesn't mean that the management is public. Ultimately, we're talking about a private fund that has a stake in its composition, in its public capital structure, but the management of the fund is and will remain private. It operates according to private law, it doesn't operate under the special regime that CFE has, nor under public law. The Mexican law of commercial companies will be used. That is, legally, we're talking about a transaction between private parties, regardless that part of the financing for this transaction comes from Fonadin.

BNamericas: Iberdrola stated that three of its plants are halted and can't operate. Do you think these problems influenced their decision to sell?

Ocampo: We can understand this considering three dimensions. The first is part of Iberdrola's strategy. In November they announced that they were going to invest US$52bn in the energy transition, in renewables, in network reinforcements, in the following three years. Then, in January, they announced the sale of US$700mn of mainly gas assets in Spain. This is ultimately in line with their strategy of focusing much more on renewables.

Secondly, because after four years of a worsening relationship with the federal government, it's a way of politically depressurizing Iberdrola's presence in Mexico.

And thirdly, there's the price. If your strategy is to divest from gas assets and you're offered US$6bn for gas assets, which you can then use to invest in renewables, it makes a lot of sense. And by that, I mean investing in renewable assets in Mexico or anywhere. That will depend on where there are favorable conditions for investment.

But in the end, for Iberdrola, it's ultimately a good way to get rid of assets that caused it lots of problems, that it couldn't operate or which were subject to legal uncertainty. To this we have to add the pressure that the company was under from its shareholders, from the board of directors, to focus more on renewables and reduce its carbon footprint in the generation matrix.

BNamericas: Among the many things that Iberdrola said about the transaction, they say that they expect relations with the government and the energy regulator [CRE] to improve and that they hope this will help them move forward with their renewables portfolio in Mexico. Is any flexibility in this area feasible?

Ocampo: This administration has very little time left. Any project that Iberdrola has in early works, feasibility studies, land, local or state permits, won't be built in this six-year term [ending in 2024]. Surely they're not only thinking about this administration, but about what comes next. It's highly likely that whoever gets elected will have to reopen this market somehow for supply and demand reasons. In the end, if you don't expand the generation matrix in this country much more ambitiously, at some point not too far away you're going to have a problem meeting demand.

Iberdrola is positioning itself well with the current government and preparing its future position. If the opposition wins, surely they won't have any problems. If Morena [the party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador] wins, then you set a precedent to have good relations with them.

Somehow, we went from a period in which Iberdrola was criticized on many mornings [in press conferences] by the president to an announcement in the presidential palace with the company's global CEO. It's a major change that positions you well for the opening [of the sector], however that's going to happen. We don't know how it's going to be opened up, but we know that changes will eventually be needed due to supply and demand issues that go beyond ideologies and parties.

BNamericas: So, we see that this operation isn't a nationalization as government supporters are claiming, nor is it an expropriation as its critics claim. So what's the point of making the purchase?

Ocampo: In my opinion, ultimately, this has more to do with politics. If we look at the discourse around this purchase, it's very clear that the motivation is a political message: the message being the new nationalization of the electricity industry.

After last year's [constitutional energy] reform failed, after the 2021 reform to the electricity industry law was stopped in the supreme court, it's a way of saying that it was put into effect here. The hegemony of the State and CFE was strengthened.

As the president said, it's a new nationalization of the industry, right? In the end, it's a political message and a very powerful political message, even though it's not strictly accurate.