In February this year, the BMW Group announced an 800mn-euro (US$875mn) investment in its San Luis Potosí plant in central Mexico to start producing its Neue Klasse line of electric vehicles in the country, starting in 2027.

The investment includes 500mn euros to build a battery factory, which will use lithium from Argentina and Australia, and could one day be supplied with the metal produced in Mexico.

To find out what role the US$875mn investment in this facility plays in the company's global strategy, BNamericas speaks to Harald Gottsche, the president and CEO of BMW San Luis Potosí plant.

BNamericas: How does the construction of this plant fit into BMW's global expansion?

Gottsche: With this expansion project, our plant will play a central role in the transition of the BMW Group towards electromobility.

The project includes adaptations for manufacturing electric cars and the construction of the new high-voltage battery production center. The plant expansion is part of the BMW Group's strategy to extend its global production network to integrate Neue Klasse cars and meet its goal of having more than 50% of its global sales come from all-electric models by the end of 2030.

The first Neue Klasse models will roll off the production line at our plant in Debrecen, Hungary, starting in 2025, followed by the plant in Munich. We will supply customers from the San Luis Potosí [SLP] plant starting in 2027.

Thanks to its flexible configuration and state-of-the-art technology, our SLP plant only needs minor adjustments to integrate new vehicle architectures in the body shop, painting and assembly lines. In addition, we have ample space for the new high-voltage battery production facility and for future expansion.

BNamericas: Will the cars be exported to North America?

Gottsche: At the BMW Group plant in San Luis Potosí we build cars for the global market. In fact, the two models recently added to our production line – the BMW 2 Series Coupé and the BMW M2 – are made exclusively in Mexico and exported to 75 markets.

It's true that the North American automotive market has experienced rapid growth and will continue to do so. In fact, more than 50% of our total production is destined for the three North American markets [the US, Canada and Mexico], making it our most significant region due to its proximity and size. Therefore, we expect this to continue to be our most significant market.

BNamericas: Is the construction of the battery assembly facility focused on complying with USMCA rules of origin?

Gottsche: The expansion project is based on BMW's electromobility strategy. Our decisions are based on long-term planning, market orientation and global distribution of value, rather than free trade agreements.

The BMW Group's global network of suppliers supports our international production, including the San Luis Potosí and Spartanburg plants in the United States. This allows us to take advantage of economies of scale in all regions to benefit our customers around the world. Our next high-voltage battery production facility will continue to depend on our suppliers. The close location of local and regional suppliers to our production centers simplifies logistics and contributes to reducing CO2 emissions.

BNamericas: How long will it take to build the battery assembly plant?

Gottsche: We're currently planning the production and construction process. Construction of the battery production center will start in 2024 and Neue Klasse vehicle production will begin in 2027, paving the way for our plan to sell more than 50% fully-electric cars by 2030.

BNamericas: What will be the structure of the battery assembly plant?

Gottsche: It will follow the guidelines of the innovative BMW iFactory as a framework – lean, green and digital. 'Lean' means precision, maximum flexibility and an incredible ability to integrate. 'Green' involves the use of state-of-the-art technologies to systematize production with the minimum use of resources. 'Digital' focuses on data science, AI, virtual planning and development.

The central location of the new high-voltage battery production facility shows that it can be seamlessly integrated into our existing value streams, as it will be easily accessible from our headquarters building and from our existing production buildings.

BNamericas: Which construction company will be responsible for the project?

Gottsche: We're currently in the process of selecting our partners for the construction of the new battery production center and other structural extensions of existing technologies.

BNamericas: What kind of suppliers will you need?

Gottsche: The BMW Group always chooses suppliers according to five pillars: sustainability, innovation, cost, flexibility and quality. Specifically, premium quality and sustainability are important requirements for all companies that collaborate as business partners with the BMW Group.

We're looking for suppliers who offer solutions for today's production lines and who are ready to transition to future mobility technologies and work with great flexibility. Battery cells as well as other components for our Neue Klasse models will be provided by our existing supplier network and new suppliers who have specific expertise in these fields and meet our requirements.

BNamericas: What will the other 300mn euros be spent on?

Gottsche: Part of the remaining 300mn euros in this investment project will go towards adaptations and adjustments to assembly and bodywork buildings, to integrate the architecture of the Neue Klasse vehicle, as well as the acquisition of equipment for suppliers.

BNamericas: What sequence of events will take place to begin car production in 2027?

Gottsche: The project involves a five-year plan, starting with the construction of the high-voltage battery production facility in 2024, while also making retrofits to our existing buildings. We're also focusing on training our existing team and attracting new talent. Our Quality and Complete Vehicle team will participate in the first phases of validation of products, processes and components; a task that they will carry out in collaboration with our development colleagues in Germany and with our purchasing and supplier network department.

BNamericas: Do you have any similar investments lined up for Mexico in the future?

Gottsche: No, at the moment we're focused on achieving the goals related to this project.