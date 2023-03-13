Chile's mining industry is working on a long-term objective of becoming more sustainable, something that is outlined in state guidelines, with national mining policy until 2050 calling on the industry to adopt circular economy models and law No. 20,920 on extended producer responsibility requiring waste to be reused and resources to be consumed more efficiently.

In response to these emerging demands, state-owned copper miner Codelco has committed to recycling 65% of its non-hazardous industrial waste and 100% of its mining tires by 2030, for example.

In the private sector, Antofagasta Minerals is developing an initiative that involves producing steel for grinding balls from discarded tires from its CAEX trucks at Minera Los Pelambres, while the local subsidiary of Australian firm BHP recently made a call for clean energy solutions aimed at generating circularity in passenger transportation.

There is clearly a very long way to go towards implementing further such measures in the country's mining industry and experts point out that part of the problem is that there is still a lack of knowledge about how to design better strategies in this regard.

In order to find out more, BNamericas spoke with Emilio de Giacomo, a founding partner of Aurys Consulting, a firm that has specialized in process optimization and organizational circularity, and which is mostly focused on the mining sector.

BNamericas: What are the principles of the circular economy?

De Giacomo: They're related to the sustainability of business. Nowadays, we work with increasingly scarce resources and circularity can break the paradigms on the way of doing business. Strictly speaking, the aim is to do more with less.

The circular economy isn't just an environmental or recycling issue but also addresses economic and even social and community issues. Companies must aim to minimize or eliminate waste in all of their processes and not just at the end of the chain.

BNamericas: A study by Aurys indicated that mining is one of the industrial sectors in Chile that has most adopted circularity.

De Giacomo: Mining has taken a leading role in this matter and not only to comply with local legislation, but also to respond to international demands that require new parameters, such as ESG principles.

It's more sensitive to the issue and the new generations are entering companies with these concepts internalized, which generates a leverage effect. But in the study we saw that this progress is still nascent.

BNamericas: What laws in Chile encourage circular economy practices?

De Giacomo: One of the triggers has been law 20,920 REP created in 2016, and which last year integrated requirements regarding responsibility for waste. This involves suppliers and mining companies, from whom there is not only a willingness to comply, but also to move towards the maximum possible expression of circularity.

BNamericas: How should the circular economy be incorporated?

De Giacomo: First, by integrating circularity into business strategies where sustainability challenges and ESG principles are also addressed. There, the impact and benefits must be measured at the environmental, economic and community levels, including the level of ambition of where we want to go. Companies often start with actions, leading people to fail to understand why.

Second, the execution of the initiatives. Here there have to be metrics to observe the level at which we're advancing, which is related to performance and systematic actions to achieve process improvements. For example, through changes in waste management or the supply area.

Third, the enablers. People are needed, and this starts with sensitization and capacity training.

BNamericas: What are the most important areas of waste in mining?

De Giacomo: Tailings and dumps. Progress must be made in more selective and precise extraction processes, as well as in the greater reuse of water through tailings with lower water content. Other waste includes truck tires, steel, wood and plastics, which are undoubtedly the main area where work can be done more pragmatically at present.

BNamericas: How can circularity work to reduce emissions?

De Giacomo: This involves reviewing processes and incorporating technologies to manage metrics, reportability and electrification to achieve a reduction in carbon footprint and minimize waste. Circularity is an endless process. Improvements and the incorporation of technologies must continue to occur over time.

BNamericas: Which mining companies are working with Aurys?

De Giacomo: We're working with Antofagasta Minerals, Codelco, Collahuasi, Anglo American, Glencore, Compañía Minera del Pacífico, etc. Our role is the strategic articulation and the management of initiatives. We know that mining problems are increasingly complex and that's why we work with various specialists. Different views are needed to find solutions.

BNamericas: Can the circular economy start with the daily actions of workers?

De Giacomo: Circularity isn't restricted to the four walls of the company, but is based on the behavior of people. The result will be more positive if the worker is aware of the concepts. One of our initiatives at the moment is to reduce plastic bottles, which does not imply how plastic is recycled, but how I eliminate it. The change in people's habits transcends companies and a virtuous circle must be generated.

BNamericas: Is there a lack of awareness about the benefits of circularity?

De Giacomo: Yes. By adopting circularity with a focus on better waste management, doing things more efficiently, using the least amount of resources possible, generating the least number of jobs and impacts on processes, benefits can be obtained in business. Perhaps small and medium-sized mining firms have gaps in the management or execution of the processes, but if they incorporate these practices, they'll generate more value.

BNamericas: Water resource management is a challenge for mining. What practices do you recommend?

De Giacomo: An important aspect is how to close the water circuit, that is, how I eliminate or minimize water losses using the same amount of resources. It's related to the efficiency of production systems. The large amount of water required by mining is being resolved with desalination plants or with non-desalinated seawater, depending on the process. But efficiency concepts have to be applied, minimizing extraction, and also thinking about seeing the solution as a combination of solutions.

BNamericas: How can work be done on circularity in mining transport?

De Giacomo: We need to rethink transportation systems. It's not enough to electrify trucks but how to change the transport mechanisms with a logic of greater energy efficiency, adding renewable sources. A large part of mining now has a very high percentage of renewable energy. But there is the challenge of electrification and how that energy is transferred efficiently and optimally to processes.