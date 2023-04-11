Wind power solutions provider Vestas closed its largest onshore wind contract, involving the delivery of 291 turbines, totaling 1.3GW capacity, with Brazil's Casa dos Ventos.

While seizing the growth of the local conventional wind market and developing new blade technologies, the Danish firm is also eyeing offshore opportunities.

BNamericas spoke with Vestas’ president in Latin America, Eduardo Ricotta, about the outlook.

BNamericas: Will the turbines contracted by Casa dos Ventos be partially manufactured in Brazil or only assembled in the country?

Ricotta: In total there will be 291 units of model V150-4.5MW with Danish technology assembled in Ceará.

The contract involves two projects in northeastern Brazil: the Babilônia Centro wind complex, in Bahia, with 554MW of installed capacity, which will receive 123 turbines; and the Serra do Tigre wind complex, in Rio Grande do Norte, with 756MW, which will have 168 turbines.

BNamericas: What is the duration of the maintenance agreement involving the turbines?

Ricotta: The agreement includes a 25-year maintenance service contract to be performed by Vestas.

BNamericas: Does the current global and domestic scenario, associated with the disruption of production chains due to the pandemic and the effects of the war in Ukraine, impose challenges for the construction and delivery of the equipment?

Ricotta: Vestas has a robust supply chain that is close to the production and energy generation hub in the country and that is connected to neighboring countries where we operate to make Latin America a true hub of solutions capable of meeting local needs, generating gains in operational efficiency and logistics.

Because we’re present in remote areas, further from the capital, we strive to develop and promote local talent so that they are available and close to our project during construction, operation, and service stages, as well as developing the region's economy.

BNamericas: Does Vestas forecast business growth in Brazil, even though greenfield wind energy projects are under capex pressure while prices on the free market are at rock bottom?

Ricotta: Vestas views the Brazilian renewable energy market with optimism and recognizes the country's immense potential for renewable energy production.

We remain committed to the energy transition agenda and the decarbonization of the country through continued investments in technology and generating the best opportunities for the supply chain and job creation.

We installed our first wind turbine in 2000 and, today, we’re the market leader. Recently, we reached the milestone of 5GW of power produced in Brazil, through the Fortaleza plant. In a little more than three years, about 1,200 nacelles of the V150 model were produced, with 4.2MW and 4.5MW capacity.

BNamericas: What other projects is Vestas working on in Brazil? How is your portfolio/backlog in the country?

Ricotta: Today, Brazil’s among the three main markets for the company, with about 2,000 employees in various regions.

Increasing the presence in Brazil is part of the company's strategy to manufacture equipment close to where it will be deployed. As most of the wind farms are in the north and northeast, while the demand is in the southeast and south, it’s necessary to make investments in transmission lines. Having a robust network is a challenge at a time of rapid growth.

We seek to establish partnerships with companies that follow the same direction as ours, and that are committed to objectives aligned to sustainability and to mitigate climate change.

In Brazil, our clients include EDF, Engie, PEC Energia, Enel, EDPR, Polimix and Casa dos Ventos.

BNamericas: What are the trends in terms of technology and generation capacity of wind turbines?

Ricotta: We have an optimistic view, with many opportunities in Brazil for 2023 and the following years because of the energy transition. There is an acceleration never seen before, driven by the theme of security of supply and the arrival of new technologies for energy transition, such as offshore wind and green hydrogen, in which the country has enormous potential.

Green hydrogen emerges as one of the possible solutions for the energy transition. Indirect electrification through hydrogen produced by wind power is a key lever to achieve a low-carbon economy. We’re playing an important role in the development of PtX [power-to-X, energy conversion] technologies, where Brazil and Chile stand out as the most competitive countries in the world in the production of green hydrogen.

In addition, we have an understanding of the role of the green professional in the production chain and the direction of being increasingly sustainable, so we started the CETEC project three years ago, which recently identified a solution that chemically removes the epoxy resin present in wind turbine blades. This allows these components to be disassembled to their raw material so that they can be recycled in a circular process and, in this way, shape new blades.

The professionals understood in depth a challenge of the sector in guaranteeing the circularity of blades that have a useful life of 25 to 30 years, on average, and that were designed with components that give more lightness and durability to the structure.

This solution, discovered together with researchers and Danish partner companies, guarantees blades that are 100% recyclable and ready to be reused in the manufacturing of new blades and in those that are already in operation.

The project is still studying how the process will be applied in the market and how to gain scale within our operations worldwide.

This signals a new era for the wind industry and accelerates our journey toward circularity.