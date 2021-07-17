This SNMPE release was published using machine translation.

The National Society of Mining, Oil and Energy (SNMPE), through Minergy Connect, a platform created by the Guild's Technology and Innovation Committee, launched its first open innovation program with international scope for the energy mining sector of the Peru, Minergy Scouting.

The program is the result of joint work between the private sector, through the SNMPE and the Center for Entrepreneurial Development (CDE) of the ESAN University, and the public sector, through entities such as PROMPERÚ, the Ministry of Production (Produce ) and the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM).

The purpose of Minergy Scouting is to summon national and international solvers that have proven and developed technology, in order to present their proposals to the 30 companies in the energy mining industry that participate with their operational challenges, and find viable solutions for rapid implementation. In this way, it seeks to position the country as an attractive destination for investments in technological services for the sector.

During the virtual launch event, the executive director of the SNMPE, Pablo de la Flor, stated that technology and innovation have always been an important pillar for the development of the mining and energy industry in Peru and are present in each of Your activities.

“The pandemic situation presents itself as a great opportunity to accelerate these technological transformation processes that the sector has been promoting in recent years. The automation of our operations, technological transformation, cybersecurity, bio-security, among others, are part of the priority agenda ”, he explained.

Meanwhile, the president of the SNMPE Technology and Innovation Committee, Edward Alarcón, explained that the committee aims to help accelerate the innovation culture of associated companies and function as a platform to share experiences and bring good practices to your operations.

“Since 2020, the digital transformation of our industries has accelerated. Today, we could not speak of the mining of the future if technology and innovation are not at the center of the core of the business. The importance of the technology departments will be fundamental to make operations more efficient, but, above all, safe, "he said.

JOINT EFFORT

PROMPERÚ, with the aim of positioning the country as an attractive destination for foreign direct investment, will convene through its Trade Offices Abroad (OCEX) important investors in the sector to connect them with participating companies, giving them the opportunity to establish relationships of business. In addition, the participating projects will become part of the project portfolio of the Directorate for the Promotion of Business Investments, a tool that will allow them to have greater international exposure.

"Peru's competitive advantage is that its costs for mining services are lower compared to the United States or Europe," said PROMPERÚ's Director of Business Investment Promotion, Daniel Córdova.

For his part, the general director of Innovation, Technology, Digitization and Formalization of Produce, Alfonso Accinelli, highlighted the importance of supplier companies for the development of the energy mining industry and spoke about the Technological Roadmap for Technological Suppliers of the Mining, which its portfolio has been boosting.

"Mining technology providers are businesses with high growth potential due to their capacity for rapid technological absorption and entrepreneurship that will contribute to the sophistication of the production matrix," he said.

In turn, MINEM's Director of Mining Sustainability and Articulation, Mayra Figueroa, also highlighted how beneficial the union of efforts between the public and private sectors is and commented on the work that has been carried out jointly through the Center for Convergence and Good Mining-energy Practices (RIMAY).

"From MINEM, we believe that the launch of Minergy Scouting is the beginning of a process that will contribute significantly to the development of the competitiveness of the mining sector, by bringing together important national and international actors to seek innovative solutions to the challenges we face" , he expressed.

TECHNOLOGICAL CHALLENGES OF THE SECTOR

The launch event was also attended by the vice president of Hudbay's South America Business Unit, Javier del Río, who in his presentation spoke about the main challenges that, from his experience, the energy mining sector has.

"Predictability in processes, reliability and speed of information, efficiency in the use of assets and maintenance expenses, training of human resources, orientation of R&D plans to business needs, innovation with a focus on sustainability and social and environmental responsibility, as well as protecting information security are the challenges that have been marking the sector's agenda ”, Del Río explained.

Next, the manager of the Suppliers and Technology Sector of the SNMPE, Luis Felipe Gil, explained that the challenges presented by the participating mining and energy companies have been divided into five categories, for the purposes of the Minergy Scouting program: Operations, productivity, safety and health occupational, community relations and environment.

STAGES

Minergy Scouting will take place over the next five months and will have four phases: workshops, qualification, matchmaking and recognition.

“The workshops stage is the next to be executed and will consist of virtual meetings aimed at the participants, in which the mining and energy companies that presented their challenges will explain them in detail, with the possibility of answering the questions of those present and in which they will be also the allied institutions ”, explained Luis Felipe Gil.

It should be noted that the qualification will be in charge of the participating mining and energy companies, the Center for Entrepreneurial Development of the ESAN University and PROMPERÚ; The matchmaking will allow the participants to refine their solution proposals thanks to the feedback from the mining and energy companies, and the recognition will take place in December for the companies that manage to reach this stage. Details of the stages, challenges, participating companies and more information about the program can be found at www.minergyconnect.pe/scouting-snmpe