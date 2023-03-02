40MW Dominican Republic solar project to change hands
The Dominican Republic’s power regulator SIE has authorized an ownership change of a 40MW solar project in Azua province.
The planned US$48mn Parque Generación Electro Solar park will pass from local developer Levitals Grupo Inversor to Spanish firms BAS Projects and Dominion Energy, which will hold 51.01% and 49.99%, respectively.
The Caribbean nation’s national energy commission CNE already issued its no-objection to the transaction, a request for which was filed by Levitals last May. A reason for offloading the project was not disclosed.
Levitals holds a 25-year definitive concession for the US$48mn photovoltaic project, a development extension for which was previously granted on account of COVID-19.
In its approval, the watchdog highlighted fulfillment of contractual obligations, the technical and financial capacity of the new owners, and the existence of PPAs.
The authorization is subject to Levitals submitting documents within 60 calendar days that show the closure of the transaction.
In the Dominican Republic, BAS and Dominion already participate in operational solar plants El Soco (50MW, pictured) and Mata de Palma (66MW, also known as Washington Capital Solar Park), and the 50MW Washington Capital Solar 2 and 3 parks in construction.
OUTLOOK
Meanwhile, power grid coordinator OC released its latest medium-term operations report for this March to February 2024.
According to the outlook, maximum demand and programmed energy in the period are forecast to hit highs of 2,909MW and 1,924GWh in October and July, respectively.
In the period, coal-fired plants are projected to account for 33.5% of electricity production, natural gas 28.6%, fuel oil 15.4%, solar 9.29%, wind 6.17%, hydro 6.05% and biomass 1%.
