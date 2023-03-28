5G, cybersecurity priority topics of Colombia-US bilateral talks
The 5G ecosystem and cybersecurity, in addition to measures such as reducing the connectivity divide, support for small radio broadcasters and spectrum use and assignment, are priority ICT topics on the Colombia-US high level agenda.
Foreign ministers Álvaro Leyva Durán and Antony Blinken are meeting as part of the bilateral DAN forum, which was established 2010.
Talks are scheduled for March 27 and 28, and the topics are expected to advance, according to a press release by Colombia’s ICT ministry (Mintic).
But details about 5G and cybersecurity have not been published.
Colombia is preparing to award 5G frequencies this year.
In January, Mintic received nine expressions of interest for 5G spectrum, eight referring to the 3.5GHz and six to the 26GHz bands. The ministry had also published a call related to frequencies in the 700MHz, 1900MHz and 2.5GHz bands.
Global Plan, Comcel (Claro), OSC Top Solutions Group Colombia, Colombia WB Hots, ETB, Partners Telecom Colombia (WOM), Colombia Móvil (Tigo), Colombia Telecomunicaciones (Movistar) and EGC Colombia expressed interest.
The government plans to publish a tender draft resolution in the second quarter and start the selection of companies and spectrum awarding in the third.
The previous Donald Trump administration pressured countries such as Chile and Brazil to ban Chinese companies as suppliers of equipment to winning carriers. Neither Brazil nor Chile did so.
“The concerted and prioritized bilateral work between both countries consolidates ICT as an engine of economic and human development that connects Colombia to its people and with its people, following the [holistic] strategy led by ICT minister Sandra Urrutia,” Colombian deputy minister of connectivity, Sergio Valdés, said in statement about the Washington meeting.
"In this way, the technical and knowledge exchange with the US related to the implementation of 5G technology and the closing of the connectivity gap will contribute to the digital transformation of our country," Valdés added.
