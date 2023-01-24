Brazil
News

5G expected to reach over 1,600 Brazilian localities in H1

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Mobile devices Regulator Tower, Duct 5g Networks Legislation & Regulation
5G expected to reach over 1,600 Brazilian localities in H1

Brazil is expected to have 5G networks in the 3.5GHz band up and running in around 1,610 localities by the end of this half, according to regulator Anatel.

On Tuesday, the watchdog cleared the use of the band in another 78 municipalities near state capitals or cities with more than 500,000 residents. With that, mobile carriers are allowed to activate the network in these localities.

The decision came after the green light was given by EAF and Gaispi, the technical groups overseeing 5G rollout and interference problems with free-to-air satellite services in adjacent blocks of the 3.5GHz band.

As Anatel’s president Carlos Baigorri told BNamericas in a recent interview, the regulator is looking to advance the 5G auction schedule for network activation in as many localities as possible. The early launch, however, is up to carriers to decide.

At present, 140 municipalities covering 38.5% of the population have been cleared to receive 5G in the 3.5GHz band, according to Anatel.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: ICT (Brazil)

V.tal to open new Barranquilla datacenter by June

V.tal to open new Barranquilla datacenter by June

Dubbed Chiva 2, the new datacenter in the Colombian city will have 600m2 of white space, BNamericas was told.

Aligned Data Centers CEO: ‘We have great plans for regional expansion’

Aligned Data Centers CEO: ‘We have great plans for regional expansion’

BNamericas talks with Andrew Schaap, CEO of the company that acquired Brazil-based datacenter firm Odata, and Odata's CEO, Ricardo Alário, about th...

Brazil approves nearly US$4bn in telecom financing in two years

Brazil approves nearly US$4bn in telecom financing in two years

Gilat and Intelsat expand their strategic IFC partnership with multimillion-dollar agreements for the Americas

Gilat and Intelsat expand their strategic IFC partnership with multimillion-dollar agreements for the Americas

Why Brazilian fiber optics distributors are increasingly jumping on the solar bandwagon

Why Brazilian fiber optics distributors are increasingly jumping on the solar bandwagon

Why Hughes is betting on a powerful satellite to turn things around

Why Hughes is betting on a powerful satellite to turn things around

How are Brazil's project finance players positioning themselves for 2023?

How are Brazil's project finance players positioning themselves for 2023?

NEC signs contract to provide technological solution for São Paulo state department of finance and planning

NEC signs contract to provide technological solution for São Paulo state department of finance and planning

Petrobras’ latest supercomputer goes fully operational

Petrobras’ latest supercomputer goes fully operational

Oi is leader in the fiber broadband market in 16 states

Oi is leader in the fiber broadband market in 16 states

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: ICT (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: eBazar.com.br Ltda.  (MercadoLivre)
  • MercadoLivre is the Brazilian subsidiary of Argentina-based regional C2C online auction site MercadoLibre and US auctions giant eBay, which has a minority stake. Ebay and the Ar...
  • Company: Nabiax Brasil
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Elea Digital
  • The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
  • Company: Honeywell do Brasil, Ltda.  (Honeywell Brasil)
  • Honeywell do Brasil, Ltda. is the local branch of US firm Honeywell International Inc. The Sao Paulo-based firm has 13 facilities in the country which include three manufacturin...
  • Company: Greatek Brasil
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Why transmission is the main challenge facing Chile's electric power sector

Why transmission is the main challenge facing Chile's electric power sector

Chile grid coordinator proposes 1st draft of transmission call

Chile grid coordinator proposes 1st draft of transmission call

Mexican president suggests Ahmsa chairman sell his shares in exchange for govt support

Mexican president suggests Ahmsa chairman sell his shares in exchange for gov...

Brazil's distributed generation capacity forecast to grow 15%

Brazil's distributed generation capacity forecast to grow 15%

5G expected to reach over 1,600 Brazilian localities in H1

5G expected to reach over 1,600 Brazilian localities in H1