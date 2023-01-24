5G expected to reach over 1,600 Brazilian localities in H1
Brazil is expected to have 5G networks in the 3.5GHz band up and running in around 1,610 localities by the end of this half, according to regulator Anatel.
On Tuesday, the watchdog cleared the use of the band in another 78 municipalities near state capitals or cities with more than 500,000 residents. With that, mobile carriers are allowed to activate the network in these localities.
The decision came after the green light was given by EAF and Gaispi, the technical groups overseeing 5G rollout and interference problems with free-to-air satellite services in adjacent blocks of the 3.5GHz band.
As Anatel’s president Carlos Baigorri told BNamericas in a recent interview, the regulator is looking to advance the 5G auction schedule for network activation in as many localities as possible. The early launch, however, is up to carriers to decide.
At present, 140 municipalities covering 38.5% of the population have been cleared to receive 5G in the 3.5GHz band, according to Anatel.
