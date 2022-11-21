ACI Worldwide and NTT DATA collaborate to boost e-commerce growth in Europe and Latin America
By ACI
Miami & London - November 21, 2022 - ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, and NTT DATA, a leading global technology company and IT systems integrator, will work together to advance growth into new markets across Europe and Latin America, focusing on the Italian market initially. Under a recently signed partnership, NTT DATA will integrate ACI Secure eCommerce into its technology solutions portfolio, instantly expanding merchant access to hundreds of local and cross-border acquirers and new card, digital and mobile payment methods.
Merchants across Europe and Latin America are seeking to modernize their payments infrastructure. ACI Secure eCommerce is a smart, agile, holistic payments orchestration platform that enables merchants to accept new payment methods, prevent fraud and optimize customers' payment journeys for maximum conversion and at minimum cost. The platform combines a powerful eCommerce payments gateway with sophisticated real-time fraud management capabilities and advanced business intelligence tools. It includes the ACI Mobile Commerce SDK, enabling merchants to offer a mobile checkout experience, the ACI Smart Engage mobile engagement platform and ACI PayAfter, a comprehensive "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) offering connecting customers to more than 70 BNPL lenders.
NTT DATA, a leading global technology company and IT systems integrator, supports businesses from a wide range of sectors on their digital transformation journey, helping them to navigate today's world of fast-growing technological complexity, ever-rising customer expectations and rapidly changing business environments.
"Against the backdrop of rising eCommerce transactions globally, we anticipate significant growth of our merchant customer base in the next few years," commented Andrea Giuliani, head of payment solutions for NTT DATA Italia. "Enhancing our product and services portfolio with ACI Secure eCommerce will give our merchant customers access to an extensive global payments network and provide them with one of the most sophisticated fraud prevention solutions on the market, ultimately helping them to grow and future-proof their business."
"We are delighted to partner with NTT DATA to advance the company's leading offering of technology solutions," said Basant Singh, head of merchant business, ACI Worldwide. "ACI Secure eCommerce gives thousands of merchants and PSPs globally the tools and technology to increase conversion rates and grow their business by making payments part of a smooth, seamless and secure customer journey. Our orchestration solutions for merchants are targeted at helping them to sell more, lose less and maximize margins."
Benefits of ACI Secure eCommerce for merchants include:
-- Payment and fraud orchestration services to increase conversion and
revenues
-- Instant access to hundreds of local and cross-border acquirers, card,
mobile and digital payment methods
-- Sophisticated real-time multilayered fraud management capabilities --
enabling merchants to maximize payments acceptance while minimizing fraud
and chargeback costs
-- Access to all aggregated payments data in one single portal
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs, financial disruptors and merchants to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.
