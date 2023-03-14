MIAMI & TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar. 14, 2023-- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, today announced a partnership with financial technology company RedAbierta to power real-time payments in Honduras. RedAbierta, the central infrastructure provider in Honduras, will leverage two ACI solutions — ACI Enterprise Payments Platform and ACI Low-Value Real-Time Payments — to build the domestic real-time payments central infrastructure in the Central American country and help financial institutions connect to the new scheme.

Expected to go live in Q2 of 2023, the scheme will enable banks and other financial institutions to offer new digital payments services to customers. By launching real-time payments in Honduras, participating financial institutions and payments service providers aim to drive economic growth and promote financial inclusion among large parts of the underbanked population in Honduras.

“Our partnership with ACI Worldwide will allow us to strengthen the region’s digital economy by facilitating modernization and innovation in the payment ecosystem,” commented Julio Arevalo, co-founder and CEO RedAbierta. “ACI's experience, technology and global presence have enabled us to design a modern and robust platform that will offer an unprecedented range of new digital payment services and allow for regional interoperability in the future.”

“We are excited to announce this alliance and support RedAbierta as a strategic technology partner to ensure the success of the region’s real-time payments strategy,” said Leonardo Escobar, head of LATAM, ACI Worldwide. “The country now has an incredible opportunity to drive economic growth for consumers with real-time payments. We applaud RedAbierta and participating financial institutions for their decision to embrace our innovative technologies, and drive change and transformation of the country’s payments ecosystem.”

ACI Worldwide powers 25 domestic and pan-regional real-time schemes across six continents — including nine central infrastructures. According to ACI’s 2022 Prime Time for Real-Time report, South and Central America, which are in the early stages of conversion to electronic payments, are the fastest-growing regions for real-time payments, with a predicted CAGR of over 50% from 2021 until 2026.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs and financial disruptors to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

About RedAbierta

RedAbierta is a leading Central American regional company in the implementation of payment and telecommunications solutions. RedAbierta supports the banking financial sector by offering products, services and solutions that allow greater efficiencies and innovations, facilitating the financial inclusion of the unbanked. In the last two years, RedAbierta has implemented more than 3,000 banking agents with more than 4 banking institutions in the region, developing payment methods applications, real-time channel monitoring and fraud prevention, loyalty systems and self-service solutions in the region.

