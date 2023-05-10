Act of signing the Message from the Executive Power to the National Congress for the Project to Strengthen the North and West System - Paraguayan Chaco
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.