Paraguay
Press Release

Act of signing the Message from the Executive Power to the National Congress for the Project to Strengthen the North and West System - Paraguayan Chaco

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Public Investment Financing Project Finance Transmission Lines Transmission System Operator Multilaterals Development and Integration Bank Substations

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address