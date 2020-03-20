Brazil
AES Tietê, Eneva in merger talks

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 20, 2020
AES Tietê, a Brazilian unit of US-based AES Corp, said in a statement its workgroup met on Thursday with Eneva executives to discuss the US$1.5bn merger proposal presented by the latter at the beginning of March.   

Together, the companies would be Brazil’s fourth largest power generator and hold combined thermo, wind, hydro and solar projected capacity of 6.4GW by 2024. Last week, doubts about the deal arose after Eneva said it had not been contacted yet by AES Tietê.   

AES Tietê said it is analyzing the proposal based on public information and that it will later study the structure and the merits of the deal.   

Another uncertainty regarding the merger concerns AES Tietê's willingness to take on more assets with high carbon emissions as the company is seeking to reduce its carbon footprint. Eneva has two coal-fired units and one gas-fired complex, in addition to gas exploration and production activities, but AES has set a target to reduce its carbon intensity by 70% by 2030 compared to 2016.

Eneva's proposal is valid until the beginning of May. 

