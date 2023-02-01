Press release by the National Society of Mining, Oil and Energy

February 1, 2023

Víctor Gobitz Colchado was appointed president of the National Mining, Oil and Energy Society (SNMPE) for the period 2023-2024 by the new Board of Directors of the union that was elected by the Assembly of Associates.

Gobitz Colchado, who is currently president and general manager of the Antamina mining company, received the position -as is tradition- from his predecessor, Raúl Jacob Ruisánchez .

Likewise, the following were elected vice-presidents of the union and presidents of the Sectoral Committees: Domingo Drago Salcedo (Mining sector), Juan Miguel Cayo Mata (Electricity sector), María Julia Aybar Solís (Hydrocarbons sector) and Javier Castro Rendón (Suppliers sector).

The president-elect of the SNMPE assumes the position in circumstances that the country suffers from a critical social and political situation, and in view of this, he stated that we have to have political leaders who call for reflection and dialogue.

"We have to work together to rebuild institutionality, trust, and accelerate public and private investment in order to close the social gaps that we have dragged along for decades, seeking the well-being of all Peruvians," he stressed.

In this context, he stated that despite the vandalism and threats that the mining-energy sector has received in recent weeks; The mining, hydrocarbon and energy companies associated with the SNMPE have ratified their commitment to continue working and investing for the development of Peru and for the well-being of all Peruvians.

"Peru has to take advantage of its strengths, valuing all its natural resources to have better economic conditions that allow it to combat poverty and achieve full regional development," said Gobitz.

Finally, he expressed that union management will focus on ensuring the sustainability and competitiveness of the Peruvian mining-energy sector, given that there are many challenges ahead; such as making new projects and investments in mining viable, reversing the crisis facing the hydrocarbons industry and guaranteeing a stable, predictable, promoting, agile and expeditious regulatory framework that encourages the growth of the electricity sector.