Press Release

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Unveils Significant REE, Cobalt and Scandium Assay Results From 47 RC Drill Holes at Buriti Target Within Its PCH IAC REE Project, Brazil

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Exploration / Drilling Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Rare earth elements (REE) Cobalt

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address