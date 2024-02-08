Brazil
Press Release

Appia Rare Earths Announces Outstanding Re-Assayed Diamond Drill Results Including 100 Metres Averaging 3,577 PPM TREO at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 08, 2024
Rare earth elements (REE) Exploration / Drilling Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address