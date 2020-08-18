Argentina
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
The government of Argentina's Neuquén province has awarded a new unconventional concession to Exxonmobil Exploration Argentina for oil and gas production in the Los Toldos II Oeste area in the Vaca Muerta formation.

Exxonmobil  already operates the area in conjunction with provincial oil and gas firm Gas y Petróleo del Neuquén, but for conventional production.

The company committed to spud two wells in the block’s exploratory phase over the next four years, followed by an additional 44 wells if it decides to move on to large-scale development, according to a release from the provincial government.

The award of the concession is the latest sign that, while international players are delaying large-scale investment plans for Vaca Muerta, they are still interested in the long-term potential of the shale play, which some firms have said has the opportunity to become more price competitive than the Permian basin in the US, a landmark of large-scale shale development.

The surrounding area of Los Toldos II. Source: Ministerio de Energía.

Los Toldos II Oeste encompasses a 77.7km2 area located in the north of Vaca Muerta, adjacent to Exxonmobil’s own Bajo del Choique-La Invernada block and Los Toldos II Este, which is operated by Tecpetrol. To the northeast the block is adjoined by El Trapial, which is operated by Chevron.

A larger view of Vaca Muerta. The black dot indicates the location of the Los Toldos II Oeste block.

Once a hub of strong conventional oil and gas activity, this area of Vaca Muerta is being explored for shale oil potential, although activity is still at an earlier stage than in more accessible areas of the formation.

This unconventional concession brings the total number of concessions awarded in Vaca Muerta to 39, accounting for roughly 30% of the formation’s total surface area.

