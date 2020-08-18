Argentina awards new Vaca Muerta concession to Exxonmobil
The government of Argentina's Neuquén province has awarded a new unconventional concession to Exxonmobil Exploration Argentina for oil and gas production in the Los Toldos II Oeste area in the Vaca Muerta formation.
Exxonmobil already operates the area in conjunction with provincial oil and gas firm Gas y Petróleo del Neuquén, but for conventional production.
The company committed to spud two wells in the block’s exploratory phase over the next four years, followed by an additional 44 wells if it decides to move on to large-scale development, according to a release from the provincial government.
The award of the concession is the latest sign that, while international players are delaying large-scale investment plans for Vaca Muerta, they are still interested in the long-term potential of the shale play, which some firms have said has the opportunity to become more price competitive than the Permian basin in the US, a landmark of large-scale shale development.
The surrounding area of Los Toldos II. Source: Ministerio de Energía.
Los Toldos II Oeste encompasses a 77.7km2 area located in the north of Vaca Muerta, adjacent to Exxonmobil’s own Bajo del Choique-La Invernada block and Los Toldos II Este, which is operated by Tecpetrol. To the northeast the block is adjoined by El Trapial, which is operated by Chevron.
A larger view of Vaca Muerta. The black dot indicates the location of the Los Toldos II Oeste block.
Once a hub of strong conventional oil and gas activity, this area of Vaca Muerta is being explored for shale oil potential, although activity is still at an earlier stage than in more accessible areas of the formation.
This unconventional concession brings the total number of concessions awarded in Vaca Muerta to 39, accounting for roughly 30% of the formation’s total surface area.
To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.
News in: Oil & Gas (Argentina)
The week ahead in LatAm energy
BNamericas takes a look at market developments that investors should pay close attention to.
Argentina backtracks on Vicentin expropriation
President Alberto Fernández abolished the decree that established the potential expropriation.
Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Boleadero area
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Loma El Divisadero Area
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Block Mata Mora
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Bloque AUS_106
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Bloque AUS_105
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Bloque CAN_114
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Bloque CAN_113
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Bloque CAN_108
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Bloque CAN_107
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Bloque MLO_124
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Pecom Servicios Energía S.A. (PSE)
-
Pecom Servicios Energía S.A. (PSE) is an Argentinean company founded in 1947, with head offices in Buenos Aires and national presence, which offers operation, maintenance and en...
- Company: Secretaría de Energía de la República Argentina
-
Argentina's Secretariat of Energy is responsible for ensuring the energy supply needed for the country's development. The department is further divided into two other secretaria...
- Company: Venver S.A. (Venver)
- Company: Arenas Argentinas del Paraná
- Company: Technip S.A.(Technip)