News

Argentine President Alberto Fernández and the governor of Chaco province, Jorge Capitanich, have announced the extension of the fiber optic trunk network to the Impenetrable region.

El Impenetrable is a heavily forested area in the extreme north of Argentina that is home to communities of native peoples and small-scale farmers.

The project involves a 350km extension of the network as part of the government's connected Chaco program (Chaco Conectado).

State company Ecom Chaco will have a budget of 328mn pesos (US$1.75mn) financed by responsible contributions from the universal service fund that is managed by regulator Enacom. Ecom Chaco will also contribute its own funds.

The extension will run from provincial highway No. 9, from Miraflores to Las Hacheras, and provincial highway No. 100 to Misión Nueva Pompeya, passing through Las Hacheras, Misión Nueva Pompeya, Fuerte Esperanza El Sauzalito, Wichí El Pintado and El Sauzal.

In September 2022, Enacom approved financing for up to 500mn pesos for the connected Chaco program.

In addition to the extension of the fiber network, the program outlines the provision of fixed broadband internet services with download speeds of at least 10Mbps to about 70 educational institutions, civil registration services, government and judicial institutions, health centers and police stations, among others.

In addition, the authorities announced that 1,000 open digital television antennas will be delivered in the coming days to promote the transition from analogue to digital TV in the region.