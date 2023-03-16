Argentine internet chamber Cabase is expanding the network of internet traffic exchange points (IXPs) in the country.

The goal is to reduce interconnection costs and meet low-latency content demand from internet service providers and their end-users, according to Cabase's general manager Hernan Seoane.

“We are decentralizing network exchanges while making it all interconnected. We want internet traffic to be affordable and accessible for companies, and content to reach users in every corner of the country in a proper and low-latency way,” Seoane told BNamericas on the sidelines of the Capacity LatAm telecom infra event in São Paulo.

It was Cabase that opened Argentina's first private internet exchange point in 1998, bringing together ISPs and internet cooperatives, as well as public and educational institutions, among others.

Around 10 years later, the entity put in motion a project for the “federalization” of broadband in the country, with the goal of taking internet to localities with fewer than 50,000 inhabitants.

According to Seoane, unlike other markets, Argentina's internet exchange network is fully interconnected.

He said it is possible for network users, such as ISPs, public bodies and data hosting companies, to exchange traffic seamlessly and reach 93% of the country's territory.

The expansion and decentralization of datacenters, content-delivery networks (CDNs), IXPs and related infrastructure was one of the main points addressed during Capacity LatAm.

The growth of peering ecosystems lowers connectivity costs and decreases latency, which in theory would be in everyone's interest. For small internet service providers, it is vital.

“If they are in Buenos Aires, they can see all of the IXPs in the country. If that traffic has to go to Neuquén, within the association there are carriers that are partners and can provide this connection. So instead of buying individually, they can buy this connection together and have better price conditions," said Seoane.

Yet, OTT and internet companies – such as Google, Meta or Netflix – need to follow through and do their share in providing access to their content, through the CDNs, beyond Greater Buenos Aires.

At the very least, into other major urban centers, such as Córdoba or Mendoza.

Cabase's network has reached 33 IXPs and 570 members. It also connects to the main national IXPs of Paraguay, Uruguay, Bolivia and Chile.

According to Seoane, there are around 50 CDNs available for the 33 IXPs, but most of those are concentrated in Buenos Aires.

This means that a service provider in Rio Gallegos would have higher costs to take content from the capital to their end-users, who for their part would have a poorer browsing and latency experience when watching a streaming platform, for example.

By the end of 2022, Cabase had 12 new exchange points in development, including in far south city Ushuaia, as well as in Catamarca, Tucumán, La Rioja and Santiago del Estero in the country's northeast.

Cabase's network capacity has grown to 3TB, according to Seoane, up from 2.2TB in mid-2022.

The system is estimated to benefit some 24mn end-users and connect around 93% of Argentine networks.

FIBER

Beyond CDNs and territorial expansion, the whole ecosystem requires fiber, from transport networks to last-mile, for reliable and fast interconnection.

Such a deployment, however, is expensive for many small players, so Seoane is a strong advocate of shared infrastructure and neutral, wholesale provision – a business model that, unlike other markets, has not yet truly taken off in Argentina.

The executive predicts that in the next 5-10 years small and mid-sized ISPs in Argentina will be sharing infrastructure with bigger carriers. “And this will generate even bigger volumes of traffic,” he said.