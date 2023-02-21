Canadian junior Arrow Exploration has encountered 58ft of oil pay while drilling its Río Crave Este 3 (RCE-3) appraisal well in Colombia, the company said on Tuesday.

Seven hydrocarbon-bearing intervals were identified as the well was drilled to a total depth of 8,880ft, according to an Arrow statement.

The accumulations are located at Carbonara C, with 19ft of net oil pay over three intervals, and at Lower Gacheta, with 39ft at four intervals.

"Continued strong production rates from existing tied-in wells combined with the encouraging results from new wells in Colombia support the company's objective of achieving a production rate of 3,000boe/d within 18 months of its AIM listing (completed in October 2021)," CEO Marshall Abbott said.

Arrow expects production at the RCE-3 well to begin in early March, when the same exploration rig will be deployed to spud a fourth appraisal well.

Rio Crave Este is located in the Llanos basin's Tapir block, in which Arrow has a 50% working interest.

In addition, Arrow said it is planning to drill three wells at its Carrizales Norte prospect and is proceeding with a 134km2 3D seismic project on the Tapir block.

The Capella field, in which Arrow holds a 10% interest, has been shut since February 7 due to roadblocks and protests.