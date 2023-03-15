El Salvador
Aspen Technology Selected to Transform AES El Salvador’s Electrical Grid and Help Drive Sustainability Initiatives

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Aspen Technology release

Bedford, Mass. – March 15, 2023 – Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that AES El Salvador has selected its digital grid management (DGM) solution to improve the secure and efficient delivery of electricity from local power plants to more than 1.5 million residential and commercial customers. AspenTech’s solution will support AES El Salvador´s strategic initiative to transition from being a traditional one-way electricity distribution network operator to a distributed system operator (DSO) facilitating interconnections with alternative energy sources and new power loads.

“Implementing AspenTech’s ADMS (advanced distribution management system) and DERMS (distributed energy resources management system) will allow us to provide a reliable, secure, energy efficient distribution platform for our green energy goals today and into the future,” said Daniel Bernardez, Operations VP, AES El Salvador. “Having a central control system enables us to rapidly detect and isolate electrical outages, minimizing recovery time during emergencies and substantially increasing overall reliability for our customers.”

AspenTech’s solution supplies high-performance enterprise automation technology to energy customers in the generation, transmission, distribution, utility, and oil and gas industries around the world. In addition to its robust equipment control and operating functionalities, its ADMS offers advanced applications such as advanced DSCADA, distribution power flow, switch order management, distributed energy resources management, fault location, isolation and service restoration as well as outage management system capabilities.

“AspenTech is proud to assist AES El Salvador in meeting their reliability, security, and sustainability goals as they address the new challenges of today’s and future energy markets,” said Edwin Stephenson, Vice President, Strategic Accounts at AspenTech. “The implementation of our digital grid management solution empowers AES to reliably meet the demands of its large customer base while addressing the future technical challenges with sustainability imperatives.”

