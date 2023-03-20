At a glance: Altice Dominicana's fiber and 5G investments
Altice Dominicana will invest 150mn pesos (US$2.7mn) to expand its fiber optics networks in the Dominican Republic to cover 200,000 new homes, local paper El Nuevo Diario reported.
The company already covers southern localities like San Juan, Barahona, San Cristóbal and Azua and aimed to expand services to Puerto Plata, Higüey, San Pedro de Macorís, La Romana, Santiago and Santo Domingo.
At the end of 2022, Altice Dominicana had 924,000 homes passed with fiber, of which 202,000 were connected.
Overall, Altice reports 367,000 fixed broadband clients.
The company is also implementing a 5bn-peso per year 5G investment plan.
In 2021, it acquired spectrum in the 3.4-3.5GHz bands for US$21mn, payable in four installments.
Altice has more than 3mn mobile customers in the Dominican Republic, of which 2.4mn correspond to prepaid lines.
RESULTS
Last year, Altice International invested some 140mn euros (US$149mn), up 25%, excluding spectrum outlay and other intangible items.
The company allocated 14mn euros for spectrum in the Dominican Republic and Portugal during 2022.
Cumulative revenue of the Dominican Republic unit was 602mn euros, up 22% compared to the 493mn euros in 2021. Operating profit was 206mn euros.
Of the total revenues, 343mn euros corresponded to mobile services.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Dominican Republic)
Spotlight: LatAm spectrum tenders update
BNamericas updates the status of planned spectrum auctions across the region.
LatAm companies expect revenue drops of up to 25%
Marsh Risk Consulting shared a study with BNamericas in which over half of companies in the automobile, aviation, financing, mining and other secto...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Padre Hurtado Data Storage Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Second Data Center in Barranquilla
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Microsoft Project SCL03
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Galapagos Submarine Cable
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Hortolândia Data Center Extension 6
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Submarine Cable Aurora
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Hortolândia Data Center Extension 5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Data Center in Porto Alegre (SPOAPA01)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Scala Data Center Curauma - Stage 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Google Cloud Region in Mexico
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
Other companies in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Soluciones, Tecnología y Servicios S.A.S. (STS)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Cotel S.A.S. (Cotel)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Ausenco Ltd. (Ausenco)
-
Ausenco Ltd. is an Australian engineering and project management firm that provides program management, project management, technical solutions, engineering, global procurement,...
- Company: Kyndryl Brasil
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Telecom Argentina S.A. (Telecom Argentina)
-
Telecom Argentina S.A. (Telecom) is an Argentine telco that owns licenses to provide fixed-line and mobile telephony, pay-TV, and Internet services for individual consumers and ...
- Company: Cámara de Comercio de Santiago A.G. (CCS)
-
The Santiago chamber of commerce (CCS) is a non-profit trade association that supports local business development by providing members and businesses alike with products, servic...
- Company: Mendes Holler Engenharia Comércio e Consultoria Ltda. (Mendes Holler)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Banco BTG Pactual - Cayman Branch
- Company: BBGS Abogados - Perú