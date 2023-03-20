Altice Dominicana will invest 150mn pesos (US$2.7mn) to expand its fiber optics networks in the Dominican Republic to cover 200,000 new homes, local paper El Nuevo Diario reported.

The company already covers southern localities like San Juan, Barahona, San Cristóbal and Azua and aimed to expand services to Puerto Plata, Higüey, San Pedro de Macorís, La Romana, Santiago and Santo Domingo.

At the end of 2022, Altice Dominicana had 924,000 homes passed with fiber, of which 202,000 were connected.

Overall, Altice reports 367,000 fixed broadband clients.

The company is also implementing a 5bn-peso per year 5G investment plan.

In 2021, it acquired spectrum in the 3.4-3.5GHz bands for US$21mn, payable in four installments.

Altice has more than 3mn mobile customers in the Dominican Republic, of which 2.4mn correspond to prepaid lines.

RESULTS

Last year, Altice International invested some 140mn euros (US$149mn), up 25%, excluding spectrum outlay and other intangible items.

The company allocated 14mn euros for spectrum in the Dominican Republic and Portugal during 2022.

Cumulative revenue of the Dominican Republic unit was 602mn euros, up 22% compared to the 493mn euros in 2021. Operating profit was 206mn euros.

Of the total revenues, 343mn euros corresponded to mobile services.