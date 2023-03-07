Green hydrogen and ammonia developer Atome Energy plans to secure a power purchase agreement (PPA) in Costa Rica by mid-2024.

The information was provided during a presentation by CEO Olivier Mussat to update the company’s development pipeline, led by the UK group’s flagship project in Paraguay.

Last month, Atome announced the establishment of National Ammonia, a joint venture with Costa Rica-based Cavendish to focus on green ammonia and fertilizer projects in Central America and the Caribbean.

According to the tentative schedule, front end engineering design would follow the PPA with a final investment decision penciled in by the end of 2025.

Mussat said that the Costa Rica deployment envisions a project similar in size to Villeta (120MW) in Paraguay.

A bill to promote green hydrogen is currently under debate in Costa Rica’s legislative assembly.

Also Read

Cavendish joins Mesoamerica and Ad Astra in ProNova Energy, a joint venture to develop green hydrogen projects in Costa Rica

Recope insists on venturing into cleaner energies

Ad Astra Rocket Company and Mesoamerica join forces to create green hydrogen solutions corporation, ProNova Energy.



ICE signs memorandum of understanding with Australian company interested in electricity supply to produce green hydrogen

Foreign companies with strong interest in producing green hydrogen in Costa Rica

Costa Rica begins the construction of its National Hydrogen Strategy



And Check out BNamericas’ just-published report Green Hydrogen in Latin America: Putting the Pieces in Place