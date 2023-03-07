Atome sets timeline for Costa Rica green hydrogen rollout
Green hydrogen and ammonia developer Atome Energy plans to secure a power purchase agreement (PPA) in Costa Rica by mid-2024.
The information was provided during a presentation by CEO Olivier Mussat to update the company’s development pipeline, led by the UK group’s flagship project in Paraguay.
Last month, Atome announced the establishment of National Ammonia, a joint venture with Costa Rica-based Cavendish to focus on green ammonia and fertilizer projects in Central America and the Caribbean.
According to the tentative schedule, front end engineering design would follow the PPA with a final investment decision penciled in by the end of 2025.
Mussat said that the Costa Rica deployment envisions a project similar in size to Villeta (120MW) in Paraguay.
A bill to promote green hydrogen is currently under debate in Costa Rica’s legislative assembly.
