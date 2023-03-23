This Celec release was published using machine translation.

The Minister of Energy and Mines, Fernando Santos Alvite, together with the Chairman of the Board of EMCO, Joaquín Ponce; the technical secretary for Public-Private Partnerships, Roberto Salas; and the General Manager of CELEC EP, Gonzalo Uquillas Vallejo, inspected the work being carried out on the Coca River to protect the intake works of the 1,500 MW Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric plant from the process of regressive erosion.

The authorities, together with technicians from the Río Coca Executive Commission (CERC), toured the works that are being carried out 1.2 km downstream of the hydroelectric water intake structure.

Stage 0 is the initial phase of a system of protection works that will defend the catchment in the event that the erosive phenomenon reaches that point.

The work consists of the construction of an underground screen of 279 intersecting piles, made of concrete and steel. They have a depth of 24 meters, a diameter of 1.20 meters and occupies a length of 220 meters in the river bed. At the moment, they are working on the casting of a horizontal concrete beam, which has the function of supporting the piles. The works register an advance of 87% percent and its conclusion is planned for the next month.

The purpose of this screen is to reduce the force of the water and, at the same time, prevent the degradation of the river bed, in the event that erosion advances, which at the moment is 7.56 kilometers downstream from the hydroelectric plant's intake. . For this work, 78 people from the area of influence were employed, complying with the Amazon Law by the contractor.

This structure, together with other works for the management of the river (cofferdam and directing jetty, which have already been executed) are part of a defense system for the catchment structures, as proposed by the United States Army Corps of Engineers. (USACE) which, through a cooperation agreement, advises CELEC EP on this matter and whose objective is to protect and guarantee the useful life of the Coca Codo Sinclair Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Investment in stage 0

Up to now, the invested budget is USD 12,065,079.72, which was invested as follows:

Cofferdams (excavations, fills, geotextiles and rockfill) is USD. 2,981,417.61. Directional breakwater (excavations, fills, geotextiles and rockfill) is USD 812,438.05.

The secant pile wall (perforation, reinforcing steel and concrete) is USD 7,917,948.85.

Head beam (reinforcing steel, concrete and armor) is USD 128,509.40.

Roads and complementary works

(access roads, sewers, dumps) is USD 224,765.81.

invested items

The system of works allows reducing the rate of advance of the phenomenon of regressive erosion, at the moment it is made up of stage 0 and the permeable dam. In addition, work is being done on complementary works to maintain the operation of the La Loma camp and the discharge from the Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric plant.

The Minister of Energy and Mines, Fernando Santos Alvite, highlighted the collaboration of international institutions, such as the USACE, in order to optimize the operation and useful life of the plant.

For his part, Joaquín Ponce, president of the Board of Directors of EMCO and CELEC EP, highlighted the efforts of the National Government to safeguard a strategic work carried out by Ecuadorians, as is the case of the Coca Codo Sinclair power plant, which supplies 30% of its the energy consumed by the country.

new works

The manager of CELEC EP, Gonzalo Uquillas, announced that the contracting process for the permeable dam will begin, as recommended by the USACE. At the moment, the documents are being worked on to start a competitive, transparent, and equitable contracting process, in accordance with the regulations established by the National Public Contracting Service (SERCOP), and the best offer will be chosen for the interests of Ecuadorians.

He also reported that in the coming months the process for the contracting of the so-called "spillway" (stage 1) will begin, a work that will have the purpose of stopping the erosive power of the river that will be located downstream of the stage 0 works.