Chile
BNP Paribas Cardif, in alliance with Caja Los Andes, launches traffic insurance to support the technological renovation of rural schools of Fundación País Digital

February 13, 2023
By Fundación País Digital 

Santiago, February 2023.- Every year in Chile, those who have motor vehicles must pay their Mandatory Personal Accident Insurance (SOAP), an insurance required by law that covers death and bodily injuries that are a direct consequence of traffic accidents suffered by people, and in which an insured vehicle is involved.

To stimulate the process, different organizations and entities sell "solidarity SOAPs", from which a percentage is derived to finance social causes. On this occasion, Caja Los Andes, in alliance with BNP Paribas Cardif, launched its own insurance at a value of 4,490 pesos for cars, with which each affiliate will be able to support the implementation and renovation of computer rooms, in addition to providing digital tools to the communities of the “El Sauce”, “Río Blanco” and “Río Colorado” schools in the locality of Camino Internacional de Los Andes, in the Valparaíso Region.

The Sustainability Manager of Caja Los Andes, Antonella Sassi, highlighted that “this year we joined again to contribute socially with SOAP to an important cause, digitization for our country. Along these lines, Caja Los Andes together with BNP Paribas Cardif adhered to the Connecting Schools project of Fundación País Digital. Participating is super simple, buying the BNP Paribas Cardif SOAP, through the channels provided by Caja Los Andes, you will be contributing to the construction of digital laboratories that will directly benefit the students of schools located in Los Andes, Valparaíso Region”.

The schools in question are rural in nature, with vulnerability rates ranging between 77% and 92%, and little or no Internet connectivity. For this reason, a computer room will be set up for each educational establishment, supporting the strengthening of the technological and digital skills of the members of the Camino Internacional de Los Andes community.

“This, with the intention of getting involved in updating the educational processes of 420 students that make up the educational communities of these schools, transforming us into a relevant actor in the development of educational and employment opportunities, since digital transformation is not only about to update the devices but also to move towards greater inclusion and equity”, says Catalina Araya, director of Education at FPD.

The campaign will be active until March 31, being exclusive for members of Caja Los Andes. For more details, visit www.cajalosandes.cl/soap .

