BNP Paribas Cardif, in alliance with Caja Los Andes, launches traffic insurance to support the technological renovation of rural schools of Fundación País Digital
By Fundación País Digital
Santiago, February 2023.- Every year in Chile, those who have motor vehicles must pay their Mandatory Personal Accident Insurance (SOAP), an insurance required by law that covers death and bodily injuries that are a direct consequence of traffic accidents suffered by people, and in which an insured vehicle is involved.
To stimulate the process, different organizations and entities sell "solidarity SOAPs", from which a percentage is derived to finance social causes. On this occasion, Caja Los Andes, in alliance with BNP Paribas Cardif, launched its own insurance at a value of 4,490 pesos for cars, with which each affiliate will be able to support the implementation and renovation of computer rooms, in addition to providing digital tools to the communities of the “El Sauce”, “Río Blanco” and “Río Colorado” schools in the locality of Camino Internacional de Los Andes, in the Valparaíso Region.
The Sustainability Manager of Caja Los Andes, Antonella Sassi, highlighted that “this year we joined again to contribute socially with SOAP to an important cause, digitization for our country. Along these lines, Caja Los Andes together with BNP Paribas Cardif adhered to the Connecting Schools project of Fundación País Digital. Participating is super simple, buying the BNP Paribas Cardif SOAP, through the channels provided by Caja Los Andes, you will be contributing to the construction of digital laboratories that will directly benefit the students of schools located in Los Andes, Valparaíso Region”.
The schools in question are rural in nature, with vulnerability rates ranging between 77% and 92%, and little or no Internet connectivity. For this reason, a computer room will be set up for each educational establishment, supporting the strengthening of the technological and digital skills of the members of the Camino Internacional de Los Andes community.
“This, with the intention of getting involved in updating the educational processes of 420 students that make up the educational communities of these schools, transforming us into a relevant actor in the development of educational and employment opportunities, since digital transformation is not only about to update the devices but also to move towards greater inclusion and equity”, says Catalina Araya, director of Education at FPD.
The campaign will be active until March 31, being exclusive for members of Caja Los Andes. For more details, visit www.cajalosandes.cl/soap .
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Chile)
At a Glance: Chile's biggest 5G operation
After a year of 5G operations, Entel Chile now has 10% of its customers using the technology.
LatAm ICT regulatory watch
BNamerica rounds up the latest news on regulatory issues, public consultations and appointments to ICT regulators in the region.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Puno Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Cloud Region in Colombia
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Cerrillos Data Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Deep Blue One Subsea Cable Extension
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Datacenter SP5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Second data center (Fortaleza)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Odata Data Center in Peru
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Campinas Data Center Modernization 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Third phase of expansion of the datacenter SP4 (IBX)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: International Business Exchange (IBX) SP2 Datacenter
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: NEC Chile S.A (NEC Chile)
- Company: GHD S.A. (GHD Chile)
- Company: Trends Ingeniería S.A. (Trends Ingeniería)
-
Trends Ingeniería S.A., part of the Trends Group which offers services of outsourcing, consulting, technology and electronic commerce, is a Chilean engineering services company ...
- Company: Sirtelecom Ltda. (Sirtelecom)
- Company: TDC Chile Spa (TDC Chile)
- Company: Henkel Chile Ltda. (Henkel Chile)
- Company: MITTA
-
Mitta is a Chilean rent-a-car and operational leasing company that began operations in April 2019. It is a joint venture between the Japanese company Mitsui and the Chilean comp...
- Company: Ministerio de Economía, Fomento y Turismo de la República de Chile (Ministerio de Economía de la República de Chile)
-
Chile's ministry of economy, development, and tourism is a government agency established in Santiago since 1930 responsible for designing and monitoring the implementation of pu...