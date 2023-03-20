Bogotá awards contracts for major bicycle corridor
Bogotá awarded an 88bn-peso (US$21mn) construction contract for sections one and two of the Cicloalameda Medio Milenio bicycle and pedestrian corridor to the Alameda 2023 consortium.
The consortium comprises Expanssion (52%), Zeus Construcciones (33%) and Ideco.
The sections extend 9.6km and connect to the TransMilenio system, metro line No. 1 and the Regiotram de Occidente light rail, Bogotá’s infrastructure entity IDU said in a press release.
Resources for the remaining four sections are pending approval and will be executed next year, IDU said.
Overall, the project involves six sections and 28.2km. It will be among the longest in Latin America and is planned to facilitate 49,000 daily trips between north and south.
News in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
Colombia awards US$450mn highway project
The project consists of a 268km divided highway between Sabana de Torres in Santander department and Curumaní in Cesar.
Consulting firm to finish definitive studies for US$250mn Colombian port project
Royal Haskoning is carrying out the feasibility studies for the planned Puerto Futuro deepwater port.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
- Project: Contract for the delegated administration of resources for the inspection, repair and adaptation of urban and rural roads in the municipality of Rionegro Antioquia
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: COMPLETION OF THE LIMA FILMING ROAD CONSTRUCTION OF THE BOX CULVERT (PASSAGE TO SLOPE) AND COMPLEMENTARY WORKS AT EL DORADO ELDORADO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT BOGOTA DC
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Execution of the activities necessary for the completion of the construction of the group 1 public space works in bogotá dc
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Expansion and maintenance of the traffic light system in bogotá dc
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Contract the construction of the priority health care center - verbenal caps of the integrated sub-network of northern ese health services
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
- Company: I.P.C. Industria Partista Colombiana E.U. (IPC)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: HMV Proyectos
- Company: WSP Consultoría S.A.S.
- Company: La Rolita
- Company: AFRY Management Consulting Limited Sucursal Colombia (AFRY Management Consulting Colombia)
-
Leading advisor for the transitions of the energy and bioindustry sectors, providing solutions for generations to come. AFRY Management Consulting works globally to address chal...
- Company: Consorcio Corredor Verde Séptima
- Company: Consorcio Corredor Vial VP
- Company: Consorcio CPS-GOC 2021