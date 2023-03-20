Colombia
Bogotá awards contracts for major bicycle corridor

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 20, 2023
Bogotá awarded an 88bn-peso (US$21mn) construction contract for sections one and two of the Cicloalameda Medio Milenio bicycle and pedestrian corridor to the Alameda 2023 consortium.

The consortium comprises Expanssion (52%), Zeus Construcciones (33%) and Ideco.

The sections extend 9.6km and connect to the TransMilenio system, metro line No. 1 and the Regiotram de Occidente light rail, Bogotá’s infrastructure entity IDU said in a press release.

Resources for the remaining four sections are pending approval and will be executed next year, IDU said.

Overall, the project involves six sections and 28.2km. It will be among the longest in Latin America and is planned to facilitate 49,000 daily trips between north and south.

