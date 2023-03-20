Bogotá awarded an 88bn-peso (US$21mn) construction contract for sections one and two of the Cicloalameda Medio Milenio bicycle and pedestrian corridor to the Alameda 2023 consortium.

The consortium comprises Expanssion (52%), Zeus Construcciones (33%) and Ideco.

The sections extend 9.6km and connect to the TransMilenio system, metro line No. 1 and the Regiotram de Occidente light rail, Bogotá’s infrastructure entity IDU said in a press release.

Resources for the remaining four sections are pending approval and will be executed next year, IDU said.

Overall, the project involves six sections and 28.2km. It will be among the longest in Latin America and is planned to facilitate 49,000 daily trips between north and south.