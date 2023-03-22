Bogotá plans abbreviated tender for 2 sections of Calle 13 highway
Bogotá's infrastructure company IDU will declare void the tender for sections 3 and 4 of the 2.36tn-peso (US$490mn) Calle 13 urban highway and start a new abbreviated selection process in April.
The two sections involve a combined 994bn pesos.
IDU closed the process for section 1 on Tuesday, after receiving an offer from CC L1 consortium, comprising Constructora ConConcreto (75%) and ConConcreto Proyectos.
For sections 2, 3 and 4, a single bidding process was opened, but the only offer, by the CC 2023 consortium, was submitted for section 2. The consortium also comprises Constructora ConConcreto (70%) and ConConcreto Proyectos.
IDU director Diego Sánchez said in a statement that the offers will be reviewed and if they meet the requirements, section 1 could be awarded on May 2 and section 2 on April 28.
A tender for section 5 is expected to be launched in the first half.
Calle 13 is 70% financed by the central government and 30% by Bogotá and involves eight mixed traffic lanes and two for buses of the TransMilenio system, as well as 14 stations. Construction is planned to take two and a half years.
It also includes 88,500m2 of green area and bike paths.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
Bogotá looking to have up to 5 subway lines
The capital needs four or five subway lines, mayor Claudia López told an event hosted by the Colombian chamber of infrastructure.
Colombia looks to award over US$100mn in Cartagena airport upgrade works
The works include the design and construction of a new international terminal, remodeling of the current terminal and maintenance of existing infra...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Expansion and maintenance of the traffic light system in Bogota DC
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Construction of the Avenida Jorge Uribe Botero road corridor from 134th Street to 151st Street and complementary works in Bogota, DC
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Maintenance of the chinacotatoledo road, chinacotaalto sector, mejue, municipality of chinacota north of santander
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Construction of the roads and public space associated with the industrial zones of Montevideo and the Aranda Bridge in the city of Bogotá DC Group 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Construction for the expansion of the vehicular bridge located on Calle 153 by Autonorte in the city of Bogota DC
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Routine maintenance for departmental road corridors with collection booths included in the 500 plan
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Empresa Colombiana de Cables S.A.S. (EMCOCABLES)
-
Emcocables is a Colombian company that manufactures and sells steel cables, strands and wires. The company produces a wide range of cables and slings for the oil and mining indu...
- Company: Abloy Colombia S.A.S. (Assa Abloy Global Solutions – Critical Insfrastructure Colombia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Interventoría Concesión Doble Calzada Oriente (Interventoría Concesión DCO)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: CM. Ladrillera San Benito S.A.S. (Ladrillera San Benito)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Consorcio CS LTDA. (Consorcio CS)
-
Consorcio CS is a company formed by Cal y Mayor and Supervisión e Ingeniería de Proyectos SAS for the execution of the San Cristóbal aerial cable project (Ramal La Victoria - Ju...
- Company: Tubos Colmena S.A.S. (Tubos Colmena)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Cámara de Comercio de Bogotá
- Company: Terminal de Contenedores de Cartagena S.A. (Contecar)
-
Colombian port terminal operator Terminal de Contenedores de Cartagena S.A. (Contecar) is responsible for the second maritime terminal of the Cartagena port, and it began operat...
- Company: MHC Ingenieria y Construcción de Obras Civiles (MHC Ingenieria)
-
MHC Ingeniería y Construcción de Obras Civiles is a Colombian construction company. It is engaged in asphalt and concrete paving, drainage, water pipelines, and electric and tel...