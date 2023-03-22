Bogotá's infrastructure company IDU will declare void the tender for sections 3 and 4 of the 2.36tn-peso (US$490mn) Calle 13 urban highway and start a new abbreviated selection process in April.

The two sections involve a combined 994bn pesos.

IDU closed the process for section 1 on Tuesday, after receiving an offer from CC L1 consortium, comprising Constructora ConConcreto (75%) and ConConcreto Proyectos.

For sections 2, 3 and 4, a single bidding process was opened, but the only offer, by the CC 2023 consortium, was submitted for section 2. The consortium also comprises Constructora ConConcreto (70%) and ConConcreto Proyectos.

IDU director Diego Sánchez said in a statement that the offers will be reviewed and if they meet the requirements, section 1 could be awarded on May 2 and section 2 on April 28.

A tender for section 5 is expected to be launched in the first half.

Calle 13 is 70% financed by the central government and 30% by Bogotá and involves eight mixed traffic lanes and two for buses of the TransMilenio system, as well as 14 stations. Construction is planned to take two and a half years.

It also includes 88,500m2 of green area and bike paths.